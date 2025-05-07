Helicopters, Infrared Technology Used To Complete Proactive Inspections Of High-Voltage Power Lines In Firstenergy Service Area

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Completed every four years in conjunction with FirstEnergy subsidiaries American Transmission Systems Incorporated (ATSI), Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC (MAIT), Keystone Appalachian Transmission Company (KATCo), Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo) and Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), IR/UV patrols help prevent future power outages by detecting early-stage and often invisible equipment issues within transmission substations and on high-voltage power lines that cannot be observed during regular visual inspections. These comprehensive inspections complement annual aerial patrols that identify visible concerns, like overgrown trees, damaged equipment or birds nesting on electrical equipment.

Mark Mroczynski, President of FirstEnergy Transmission: "The transmission system is the first line of defense in preventing power outages because it supplies the electricity that flows into substations and along power lines to every single one of our customers. This work supports the vast investments we're making to strengthen our power system to meet the country's growing energy needs."

An IR/UV inspection is performed at low-flying patrol speeds between 25 and 35 mph, using an infrared and ultraviolet camera mounted on the bottom of the helicopter. The onboard thermographer uses the camera to view the electrical equipment through infrared and ultraviolet spectrums to identify any sources of overheated components or voltage issues.

View or download video footage of FirstEnergy's helicopter inspections in action.

The infrared technology shows heat on a color scale, with brighter colors or "hot spots" indicating areas that could need repairs. The thermal images can identify equipment issues such as loose connections, corrosion and load imbalances, while ultraviolet technology detects electrical discharge along a power line caused by issues like rusted hardware and cracked insulators. The combination of both technologies is beneficial because it provides a wider range of detection. Any issues identified during the inspections are addressed to prevent service disruptions and costly repairs down the road.

The IR/UV aerial inspections in FirstEnergy's territory are underway across the following areas over the next several months:



Ohio – 1,046 miles of power lines, with nearly 64% completed.

Pennsylvania – 2,220 miles of lines, with about 50% completed.

New Jersey – 630 miles of lines, with about 42% completed. West Virginia & Maryland – 648 miles of lines, with about 20% completed.

"Helicopters provide a view of electrical equipment that we can't get from the ground, allowing inspection of miles of power lines in a single day," said Mroczynski. "However, on-the-ground inspections are still necessary and underway to ensure our neighborhood power lines and equipment are ready to meet the high demand for electricity when customers crank up their air conditioning units to stay cool and comfortable this summer."

This inspection work supports Energize365, a multi-year grid evolution program focused on transmission and distribution investments that will deliver the power FirstEnergy's customers depend on today while also meeting the challenges of tomorrow. With planned investments of $28 billion between 2025 and 2029, the program is creating a smarter, more secure grid that will meet and exceed reliability targets and accommodate electric vehicles, the electrification of homes and businesses, and clean energy sources.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp . Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

