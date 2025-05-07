Avance Clinical Sponsors Prestigious Citeline Awards 2025 To Recognize Innovative Biotechnology Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ADELAIDE, Australia and BOSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, the award-winning, global CRO for biotechs, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Citeline Awards 2025, to be held in Boston tomorrow, May 8, 2025. Recognized as a premier celebration of innovation and excellence in clinical R&D, the Citeline Awards honor the most significant achievements across the global biopharma industry.

Now in its ninth year, the Citeline Awards attract leading biotechs, pharma innovators, and clinical research organizations. This year's categories include Excellence in Rare Disease Drug Development, Most Successful Early Phase Research (Preclinical & Phase I), and Clinical Research Team of the Year – Biotech, highlighting the leaders and organizations driving advancements in the sector.

Avance Clinical's sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to supporting biotechs from early to late phase development across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America and Europe. With its proven GlobalReady program and agile biotech-focused model, Avance Clinical enables emerging biopharma companies to achieve accelerated development timelines, backed by world-class data accepted by global regulatory authorities including the FDA and EMA.

Yvonne Lungershausen, CEO of Avance Clinical, said: "As a company dedicated to partnering with innovative biotechs globally, we are honored to sponsor the Citeline Awards. These awards celebrate the spirit of innovation and excellence that drives our industry forward. We congratulate all the finalists for their extraordinary achievements and their commitment to advancing therapies that improve patient outcomes."

The Citeline Awards 2025 ceremony will take place at the Hyatt Regency Boston, in the Downtown Boston Theater District, bringing together top industry leaders, investors, and biotech pioneers for an evening of recognition and networking.

For more information about the Citeline Awards 2025 and to view the full list of finalists and categories, visit Citeline Awards .

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering biotech companies faster, more flexible, and higher-quality clinical trial services. As the largest premium full-service CRO headquartered in Australia, Avance Clinical delivers globally accepted data across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe for international biotechs. With 30 years of experience and expertise spanning over more than 250 indications, the company provides comprehensive clinical research services from early to late-phase trials.

