Enphase Energy Launches IQ Balcony Solar System In Germany

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of the EnphaseIQBalcony Solar System in Germany. Designed for plug-and-play installation, the new system empowers apartment dwellers and homeowners with limited roof space to generate their own clean energy from balconies, patios, and small outdoor areas. It's also a simple and affordable solution for fully off-grid use cases, offering reliable daytime power for alpine cabins, camping sites, mobile home setups, and more. The IQ Balcony Solar System includes Enphase IQ8HCTM Microinverters, IQBalcony Gateway, and other components.

Balcony solar systems – or“plug-in solar” systems – are rapidly expanding access to clean energy for residents without traditional rooftop space. According to SolarPower Europe , Germany registered 435,000 new balcony systems in 2024, compared to 276,000 in 2023. There are now 780,000 total balcony solar installations across the country, driven by significant regional subsidies. The Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System will help more people participate in the energy transition, supporting greater energy independence across Europe.

The IQ Balcony Solar System offers the following key features:



Do-it-yourself installation: The system has an easy setup with plug-and-play connectors for self-installation and commissioning through the Enphase® App.

Off-grid operation: The system's IQ Microinverters switch seamlessly between grid-tied and off-grid modes, so connected devices can stay powered during daytime grid outages, or function entirely off-grid when the sun is shining in rural or remote areas where grid power isn't available.

Scalable solution: Homeowners can start with a small system and expand over time using an Enphase expansion kit as energy needs grow. Additional energy from the expansion kit can be harvested using the auxiliary socket.

Integrated connectivity: The system offers a simplified setup using Wi-Fi or cellular data, supported by a 5-year data plan for seamless monitoring and updates. Highly reliable: The IQ8HC Microinverters come with an IP67 rating, while the IQ Balcony Gateway has an IP65 rating and a 5-year warranty.



“Germany's energy landscape is changing, and products like the Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System are making the shift easier and more accessible,” said Kevin Malek, CEO of solago, a bundler of solar energy products in Germany.“This system empowers people to generate their own clean energy – even without a traditional roof – while enjoying the safety, reliability, and simplicity that Enphase is known for.”

The standard Enphase IQ Balcony Solar Kit includes two IQ8HC Microinverters, one IQ Balcony Gateway, IQ® Cables, and one AC Power Cable. Retailers can bundle it with solar panels and racking before it is sold. The scalable system can accommodate up to seven IQ8HC Microinverters and panels, enabling the system to evolve with energy needs. System owners can easily install the system on their own and commission it using the Enphase App, which also allows users to monitor and view their energy production.

“The installation process was incredibly fast, and the setup was seamless,” said Doris Filipović, a customer in Germany using the Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System.“What I love most is being able to track the performance of each panel in real time through the Enphase App. It's a great feeling to know exactly how much clean energy I'm producing every day – right from my balcony.”

“Thanks to our easy-to-install IQ Balcony Solar System, more people in Germany can now increase their energy independence and participate in the clean energy transition,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.“We're excited to support improved solar accessibility in Europe, and we look forward to launching into other regions in the future.”

The Enphase IQ Balcony Solar System is available for purchase today on the Enphase website or with select partners. Solar panels, shelves, and mounting hardware are not included in this kit and must be purchased separately. To learn more about Enphase's IQ Balcony Solar System, visit the websites for homeowners and installers .

