Latvia, Lithuania Ban Vucic From Using Their Airspace For Moscow-Bound Flight - Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Latvia and Lithuania have reportedly refused to let Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's plane pass their airspace on its way to Moscow on May 9.

This was reported by Delfi with reference to Serbian media, Ukrinform reports.

The Latvian authorities explained the ban by the "political sensitivity of the purpose of the flight," writes the Serbian publication Kurir.

Lithuania allegedly refused due to "technical and diplomatic sensitivity," the report says.

According to Serbian media, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was also banned from flying through the airspace of Poland and Lithuania.

Official representatives of these countries' authorities have not yet commented on the media report.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in total, leaders of 20 foreign delegations are expected to come to Russia for Victory Day events. Among foreign leaders in question are Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Putin's invitation was also accepted by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, and Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Tho Lam.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Moscow amid the latest conflict with Pakistan.

Fico said he would travel to Russia for a military parade on May 9, and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "should not threaten" other countries.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warned other countries from deploying their troops to march alongside the Russian invasion forces at the Red Square parade.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Russia was activating its network of agents of influence on the eve of May 9, and that the Kremlin intended to hold a number of propaganda events in foreign capitals.