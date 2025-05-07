Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Reinstates X Access Amidst Tensions

2025-05-07 08:03:30
(MENAFN) After a months-long suspension that drew criticism from digital rights advocates, Pakistan has reinstated access to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The timing of the restoration has sparked considerable discussion, as it coincides with a noticeable uptick in tensions with neighboring India. Internet monitoring service NetBlocks reported the development on X, stating: "Confirmed: Metrics show access to X (formerly Twitter) has been restored in #Pakistan as conflict breaks out with neigbouring India."

The government in Islamabad had initially imposed the ban on the popular social media platform in February of the previous year, following the general elections held in the country. Later, in July, the government articulated its stance before a local court, asserting that X constituted a "threat to the national security" and thus could not be permitted to resume operations. However, recent developments indicate a shift in this position.

A news correspondent based in Pakistan has confirmed that the platform is now functioning normally for users within the country, with access available without the necessity of employing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to circumvent restrictions. The reasons behind this sudden reversal remain officially undisclosed, fueling speculation about its connection to the evolving geopolitical landscape in the region.

