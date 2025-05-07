403
Infobip and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team join forces to redefine F1 fan experiences
(MENAFN- teamlewis) – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has signed a multi-year partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, helping the Team to create deeper connections with fans worldwide. Infobip’s technology will power a new era of digital engagement, delivering real-time, personalized experiences that bring fans closer to the action.
With a shared commitment to engineering excellence and innovation, the partnership brings together two performance-driven teams focused on pushing boundaries, on and off the track. Infobip, America’s leading messaging platform, will help the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team create richer, more interactive fan journeys combining platforms like Rich Communication Services (RCS), WhatsApp, and in-app messaging with the power of agentic AI.
Infobip’s rich messaging channels, such as RCS, are becoming increasingly popular, with demand surging in North America and globally.
These channels are well suited to deliver richer, more interactive experiences across every touchpoint, from marketing to fan engagement and customer support. Ultimately, Infobip’s technology will help the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to connect with fans in new, personalized ways, driving loyalty on and off track. For example, fans could learn more about their favourite driver through conversational AI, which would answer questions and provide interactions over WhatsApp and other messaging platforms.
Infobip is Croatia’s first unicorn company with revenue exceeding €1.8 billion in 2024. It provides communications tools to some of world's biggest online companies such as Google and Uber, enabling customers to leverage various channels like WhatsApp, RCS and Apple Messages for Business.
It is also heavily involved in the automotive sector, helping manufacturers like Toyota, Nissan, and Mahindra transform the customer experience during the purchasing process using AI.
The partnership with America’s only Formula 1 Team, headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina, will begin at the Miami Grand Prix on 2-4 May and continue throughout the season.
The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, currently sixth overall in the Constructors’ Championship, returns to the Miami Grand Prix for Round 6 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship – hosted at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida, 2-4 May.
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal at the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, said: “As an engineering firm at heart, Infobip understands what it takes to continue to innovate and deliver results week in, week out. Infobip has grown quickly and has become a global leader. Such drive is something we appreciate, given our ambitions as a team with a growing global fanbase.”
Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said: “From Austin to Miami, Infobip helps brands stay in pole position by providing rich conversational experiences that enhance customer loyalty and drive growth. Our data shows that RCS traffic has grown exponentially over the last two years in North America and globally, and the channel has the potential to be transformational for customers. By supporting the team in using such channels and providing richer and more interactive experiences, we will help bring fans closer to the action.”
