$14M Of Jewelry Hit Auction Block For $1 Amidst Tariff Turmoil

$14M in fine jewelry hits Lloyds Auctions with bids from $1, as tariffs and inflation push investors toward gold and luxury assets as safe havens.

- Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer of Lloyds AuctionsLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As inflation surges, trade tariffs bite, and global markets wobble under economic strain, investors and consumers alike are seeking safe havens and increasingly, they're turning to tangible assets like gold and fine jewelry.Enter Lloyds Auctions, which is launching a $14 million jewelry auction series at a time when luxury is not just about aesthetics but about asset preservation. With all bids starting at just $1 with no reserves, the auction events offer access to over 10,000 pieces of gold, gemstones, and rare pieces, a significant shift from exclusivity to accessibility.The timing couldn't be more pointed. With U.S. tariffs on imported gemstones reaching 26%, key diamond-exporting nations like India are feeling the sting. According to the Financial Times , the tariff hike has led to a 17% drop in exports and cost over 50,000 jobs in the Indian diamond industry-disruptions that are expected to ripple into retail pricing worldwide.Meanwhile, gold prices have surpassed $3,500 an ounce, and Business Insider projects a 10% hike in engagement ring and fine jewelry prices by June. For consumers, this auction presents a rare moment to get ahead of the market curve-securing high-value items before prices escalate further."This auction is an opportunity, not just for collectors, but for anyone looking to secure rare and valuable jewelry at an opportune moment," says Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer of Lloyds Auctions.With luxury increasingly seen as a form of financial resilience, this online event offers more than sparkle-it provides a practical entry point into the world of tangible investments. Whether you're in the market for a statement piece, a meaningful Mother's Day gift, or simply looking to hedge against economic uncertainty, Lloyds Auctions $1 start, no-reserve jewelry auction offers opportunity for everyone.Bidding is now open at lloydsauctions , and with bids starting at just $1, the window for securing these pieces at an unprecedented value may be short-lived.

