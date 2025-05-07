403
Graduates: Kuwait Amir's Patronage Inspires PAAET Students, Fuels Drive For Excellence
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Amnah Ashour
KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- Graduates of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) praised, Tuesday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his patronage and presence at the graduation ceremony.
In remarks to KUNA, several graduates expressed their happiness and pride after years of hard work and dedication to academic excellence at PAAET, motivated to the next chapter.
English Major Sarah Ramadan, saying this long-awaited milestone was now even more special by the recognition from His Highness the Amir.
Mathematics graduates Fatima Al-Oudah said this achievement was challenging and today being honored alongside other outstanding students truly fulfilling her dreams.
Law graduate, Mehanna Al-Ghurba said the Amir's support is great motivation to give back to the country and harness their abilities, thanking his professor for their guidance and continued encouragement.
From the College of Basic Education, graduate Salah Al-Deen Al-Ayesh called the graduation an honor a responsibility to help raise an educated and cultured generation.
Special education graduate Ali Maseer described the presence of His Highness the Amir in graduation, as fulfillment and excited to exert his best efforts to give back to the country, praising Kuwait's commitment to the education field.
Science graduate Noura Marzouq said the day marked a turning point in their life, and it fuels them to strive for more success in the future. (end)
