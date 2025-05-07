Lloyds Engineering Registers 20 Pc Drop In Q4 Net Profit, Revenue Slips

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Lloyds Engineering Works Limited (LEWL), formerly known as Lloyds Steels Industries Limited, on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent drop in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 16.87 crore in Q4, down from Rs 21.13 crore in the previous quarter (Q3), according to its stock exchange filing.

This decline in profitability came despite a fall of 10.75 per cent in total expenses. The company's total expenses stood at Rs 203. 29 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 227.77 crore in Q3.

However, the drop in revenue and a sharp rise in specific cost heads weighed heavily on the bottom line.

Revenue from operations declined 12.86 per cent to Rs 231.96 crore in Q4 from Rs 266.20 crore in the previous quarter.

Total revenue, including other income, also fell by 13.5 per cent to Rs 238.72 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from Rs 276.01 crore in the previous quarter.

Other income dropped by 30.92 per cent to Rs 6.77 crore from Rs 9. 8 crore.

The company also faced a surge in employee benefits expenses, which increased by 11.79 per cent to Rs 17.18 crore in Q4 from Rs 15.37 crore in Q3.

Manufacturing and other expenses jumped by 58.28 per cent to Rs 48.01 crore in Q4 from Rs 30.33 crore in the previous quarter.

As a result, profit before tax also declined by 26.52 per cent to Rs 35.44 crore in Q4 from Rs 48.23 crore in Q3.

Around 3.18 p.m., the shares of Lloyds Engineering Works Limited were trading flat at Rs 52.92, up by Rs 0.94 or 1.81 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

Lloyds Engineering Works Limited is engaged in designing and manufacturing heavy equipment, machinery, and systems for key industries including oil and gas, power, steel, and nuclear sectors.

It also undertakes turnkey and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects across various industrial domains.