Invaders Strike Community In Zaporizhzhia With Guided Bombs, Wounding Man

The Russian army attacked the Huliaypilia community in Zaporizhzhia region with aerial bombs. One person was wounded.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians struck three times with air bombs at the village of the Huliaypilia community,” he wrote.

As a result of the attack, private houses caught fire.

Preliminary, a 61-year-old man was wounded . He is receiving medical assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the day, the occupiers struck 628 times in 14 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration