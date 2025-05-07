Invaders Strike Community In Zaporizhzhia With Guided Bombs, Wounding Man
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The Russians struck three times with air bombs at the village of the Huliaypilia community,” he wrote.
As a result of the attack, private houses caught fire.
Preliminary, a 61-year-old man was wounded . He is receiving medical assistance.
As reported by Ukrinform, during the day, the occupiers struck 628 times in 14 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
