Kremlin assures Putin getting together with Trump envoy
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, in St. Petersburg. The two were seen together at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library, as captured by RT.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the length of the meeting would depend on how long Putin felt necessary, possibly lasting several hours. While cautioning against expecting major breakthroughs, Peskov outlined key discussion topics, including the potential normalization of U.S.-Russia relations, a possible future meeting between Trump and Putin, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He emphasized that the talks would allow Moscow to directly express its concerns to someone trusted by Trump.
Witkoff, a close Trump associate, has met with Putin twice before, including during a February negotiation that resulted in a U.S.-Russia prisoner exchange, hailed by both sides as a sign of mutual goodwill. He also participated in recent high-level talks in Saudi Arabia on the Ukraine issue.
Just last week, Witkoff met Russian presidential adviser Kirill Dmitriev in Washington. Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a key adviser on global economic relations, was later seen walking alongside Witkoff in St. Petersburg.
