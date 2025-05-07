403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Sayegh Brings Global Luxury to Abu Dhabi with Exclusive Brumani Launch
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi– In a dazzling evening of glamour and distinction, Al Sayegh Jewelry, one of the UAE’s most storied names in fine jewelry , Luxury watches and pearls, announced the official launch of Brumani, the internationally celebrated Brazilian luxury brand, into the UAE market. The exclusive event, held at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, signifies a strategic expansion of Al Sayegh’s luxury portfolio and a significant moment in Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as a hub for high-end global brands.
The red-carpet affair brought together a prestigious guest list, including His Excellency Abdulla Ali Alsayegh, Owner of Al Sayegh Jewelry, Marina Paes, representative of Brumani, Mr. Raoof Abubaker, Al Sayegh Brand Manager, as well as prominent Emirati business leaders, fashion influencers, members of the media, and celebrities from the region’s luxury and lifestyle scene.
Brumani is renowned for its vibrant and expressive jewelry, fusing the spirited essence of Brazilian culture with refined European design influences. Each piece is a testament to the brand’s philosophy: emotionally resonant, artistically bold, and meticulously handcrafted using Italian creativity and German precision.
“The launch of Brumani in Abu Dhabi marks a proud milestone in our journey,” said His Excellency Abdulla Ali Alsayegh. “Our collaboration brings together two legacies of excellence. Brumani embodies sophistication, passion, and artistic freedom—values that align perfectly with our vision at Al Sayegh Jewelry. We are delighted to introduce such an extraordinary brand to our discerning clientele in the UAE.”
This landmark partnership reflects a shared vision: to offer discerning customers exceptional creations that blend heritage and innovation, culture, and craftsmanship. The launch also positions Abu Dhabi at the forefront of luxury retail experiences, further attracting global collectors and jewelry connoisseurs to the emirate.
“We are thrilled to bring the Brumani dream to Abu Dhabi,” said Marina Paes, Brand Representative. “Our pieces tell stories of joy, light, and the vibrant spirit of Brazil. Through Al Sayegh, we now have the perfect partner to share that spirit with the UAE—one of the world’s most dynamic and sophisticated luxury markets.”
With this strategic launch, Al Sayegh continues its legacy of introducing globally revered brands to the region, reinforcing its role as a trendsetter in the Middle East’s fine jewelry market. Brumani’s arrival marks more than a debut—it’s a celebration of artistry, cultural harmony, and timeless elegance.
The red-carpet affair brought together a prestigious guest list, including His Excellency Abdulla Ali Alsayegh, Owner of Al Sayegh Jewelry, Marina Paes, representative of Brumani, Mr. Raoof Abubaker, Al Sayegh Brand Manager, as well as prominent Emirati business leaders, fashion influencers, members of the media, and celebrities from the region’s luxury and lifestyle scene.
Brumani is renowned for its vibrant and expressive jewelry, fusing the spirited essence of Brazilian culture with refined European design influences. Each piece is a testament to the brand’s philosophy: emotionally resonant, artistically bold, and meticulously handcrafted using Italian creativity and German precision.
“The launch of Brumani in Abu Dhabi marks a proud milestone in our journey,” said His Excellency Abdulla Ali Alsayegh. “Our collaboration brings together two legacies of excellence. Brumani embodies sophistication, passion, and artistic freedom—values that align perfectly with our vision at Al Sayegh Jewelry. We are delighted to introduce such an extraordinary brand to our discerning clientele in the UAE.”
This landmark partnership reflects a shared vision: to offer discerning customers exceptional creations that blend heritage and innovation, culture, and craftsmanship. The launch also positions Abu Dhabi at the forefront of luxury retail experiences, further attracting global collectors and jewelry connoisseurs to the emirate.
“We are thrilled to bring the Brumani dream to Abu Dhabi,” said Marina Paes, Brand Representative. “Our pieces tell stories of joy, light, and the vibrant spirit of Brazil. Through Al Sayegh, we now have the perfect partner to share that spirit with the UAE—one of the world’s most dynamic and sophisticated luxury markets.”
With this strategic launch, Al Sayegh continues its legacy of introducing globally revered brands to the region, reinforcing its role as a trendsetter in the Middle East’s fine jewelry market. Brumani’s arrival marks more than a debut—it’s a celebration of artistry, cultural harmony, and timeless elegance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment