AI-Powered 3D Heart Scans Save NHS Millions, Reduces Invasive Tests
(MENAFN) The National Health Service (NHS) in Britain announced Tuesday that innovative AI-driven 3D heart scan technology is significantly reducing the necessity for invasive procedures and has already generated millions in savings.
According to an NHS statement, "Now rolled out across 56 NHS hospitals in England, the clever tech enables doctors to diagnose and treat patients with suspected heart disease much faster by turning a CT scan of their heart into a personalized 3D image which is then analyzed using AI."
The health service highlighted that this tool provides quicker and more precise diagnoses for tens of thousands of patients at risk of severe coronary heart disease, while also increasing efficiency within the national healthcare system, as indicated by a recent analysis.
One patient who has experienced the benefits of this technology explained that although her case wasn't typical for coronary heart disease, the technology facilitated a rapid identification of the cause of her symptoms, which potentially saved her life.
The new research concerning the technology's application, published in Nature Medicine, revealed a 16% decrease in the number of patients requiring invasive angiogram tests when subsequent findings indicated no need for further treatment, and an overall reduction of 7%.
The NHS statement further noted, "The number of second heart tests patients needed within a two-year period has also been cut by 12%."
New NHS figures also indicate that over 24,000 patients have benefited from this technology since its implementation across the NHS in 2021.
