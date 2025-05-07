Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fintech Magazine May 2025 Edition Is Live - Explore The Future Of Finance


2025-05-07 04:13:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In this month's issue : Allica Bank's SME revolution, Marc Benioff's lasting legacy, exclusive insights from Equifax ANZ, ecolytiq, SaaScada, and a spotlight on the world's top sustainable finance firms.

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Magazine , published by BizClik - one of the UK's fastest-growing digital media companies - has just released its May 2025 edition , packed with exclusive insights, bold ideas and industry-leading commentary on the future of digital finance.

What's Inside the May Edition?
 This issue dives into the people, platforms and policies redefining financial services across the globe - from cloud-first transformation and AI innovation to sustainable banking and cybersecurity.

Cover Story: Allica Bank
 Championing the UK's underserved SMEs, Allica Bank has risen fast under CEO Richard Davies, combining deep sector understanding with a tech-first approach.

Marc Benioff – A Lifetime of Achievement
 Salesforce's visionary founder reflects on the company's evolution into an AI leader and the next frontier for its digital labour platform.
"Agentforce 2.0 takes our revolutionary Salesforce digital labour platform to another level."

Equifax ANZ
 CTO Paul Gladigau shares how strategic partnerships and cloud-first thinking are shaping the company's digital transformation.

SaaScada
 Co-Founder Steve Round explains how cloud banking and real-time data are helping bridge the financial divide.
"Real-time data is the key differentiator for fintechs in delivering meaningful change to people's financial well-being."

Zero-Trust Security in Focus
 Edward Williams (Trustwave), Raluca Saceanu (Smarttech247), and Juan Manuel Rebull (Yuno) examine how to strike the right balance between security and speed in modern financial services.

Bridging Banking's Climate Gap: The ecolytiq Effect
 With insights from David Lais (ecolytiq) and Peter McIntyre (HSBC), this feature urges the financial sector to go beyond carbon footprinting with true climate transparency.

The Global CBDC Landscape
 With the US pulling back, what's next for central bank digital currencies? Industry leaders from NTT DATA, Swift, and UST offer their views.

Top 10: Sustainable Finance Firms Reshaping the Industry
 Explore the institutions leading in responsible finance:
BlackRock | HSBC | Amundi | BNP Paribas | L&G | Allianz | ING | Nordea | FCA | EIB

Whether you're focused on AI, cloud, sustainability, or financial inclusion - this edition delivers sharp insight from the leaders shaping what's next in fintech.

Read the full edition now:

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website .

SOURCE BizClik Media

MENAFN07052025003732001241ID1109517131

