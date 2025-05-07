Worrying Levels Of Mercury Detected In Fish For Human Consumption In Panama -
The Sergeant (Cichla Monoculus) Gatun Lake
For example, an adult could consume a serving of Gatun Lake sergeant once a week, but should only eat dogfish from the same lake once every two weeks. Marisol Valverde, lead author of the study and a STRI fellow, emphasized that this type of research is essential to fulfilling the commitments of the Minamata Convention on Mercury, an international agreement that seeks to reduce pollution from this metal globally. In addition, the scientists warned that mercury tends to accumulate more in larger fish and noted the need for further studies to identify sources of contamination and to analyze other fish species in the lakes studied. The STRI reaffirmed its commitment to scientific research and the conservation of tropical ecosystems, highlighting the importance of these findings for public health and food security policymaking in Panama.
Silverside (Hoplias Microlepis) Lake Bayano
