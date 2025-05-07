403
Senator Shaheen Urges Restraint Between India, Pakistan
(MENAFN) U.S. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior figure on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, voiced serious alarm on Tuesday over intensifying military tensions between India and Pakistan.
She urged both nations to show self-control and focus on peaceful dialogue rather than military responses.
In a formal declaration, Shaheen stated, “I am gravely concerned by reports of military escalation between India and Pakistan following the senseless terrorist attacks targeting innocent Indian civilians on April 22.”
She further emphasized the importance of nonviolent solutions, saying, “I implore the two governments to exercise restraint and prioritize diplomatic engagement. The world can ill afford instability in South Asia.”
Senator Shaheen also expressed her desire for accountability, conveying hope that those behind the April 22 assault would be held accountable "as soon as possible."
Her comments followed an aggressive response by India, which carried out missile assaults on nine targets within Pakistan and areas under its control in Kashmir during the early hours of Wednesday.
According to the Pakistani military, these strikes resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals, with 35 more wounded and two persons still unaccounted for.
This confrontation between two nuclear-capable nations was sparked by a deadly incident on April 22 in Pahalgam, located in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where 26 people lost their lives.
India attributed the attack to Pakistan, alleging a cross-border connection, while Islamabad firmly denied any role in the violence.
