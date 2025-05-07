Robotic Dog 'Champak' Redefines IPL 2025 Broadcast With Camera And Mic

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) IPL cricket being covered by robotic dog with camera and mic

May 7, 2025 by Mark Allinson

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season has witnessed a unique addition to its broadcast, capturing the attention of fans and players alike: a four-legged robot dog named“Champak”.

This innovative piece of technology, roughly the size and shape of a medium-sized dog, is equipped with a camera, microphone, and speaker, allowing it to interact with players and spectators, offering a fresh perspective to the cricket.

Developed by wTVision in collaboration with Omnicam and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Champak made its debut on April 13th at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The robot's ability to perform dog-like actions such as handshakes, playful jumps, and even a respectful“Namaste” has quickly made it a viral sensation on social media, with engaging clips garnering hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

This agile platform allows for dynamic camera angles, moving beyond static placements to follow the action closely on the field.

The integrated microphone captures ambient sounds and even allows for mediated interactions with players and the crowd through its speaker, creating a more immersive and engaging experience for viewers.

Divyajot Ahluwalia, founder and director of wTVision Solutions, explained that the aim was to introduce something“technology-driven” and“not entirely cricket” to enhance the broadcast's flavour.

The six-month development process focused on embedding a highly stabilized camera system within the agile robot.

This stabilization is crucial for capturing smooth, professional-quality footage even as the robot moves dynamically.

The ability to remotely control Champak's movements and camera angles provides directors with unprecedented creative flexibility in shot composition, offering perspectives previously unattainable with traditional camera setups.

However, Champak's introduction has not been without controversy. Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, the publisher of the long-standing children's magazine“Champak”, has filed a trademark infringement suit against the BCCI in the Delhi High Court.

The publishing house argues that using their registered trademark for a“robotic dog” dilutes its distinctive character and exploits its established reputation in children's literature since 1968.

Despite the legal challenge, the Delhi High Court has currently refused to restrain the IPL from using the name“Champak”, noting that the name was chosen through a fan poll and that the magazine had not sufficiently demonstrated a direct commercial impact. The case is set for further consideration in July.

Logistically, managing Champak presents its own set of challenges. A dedicated team is required to dismantle and reassemble the robot for each match across different venues.

Battery life limitations on flights also necessitate careful planning and coordination throughout the eight-week tournament.

While the specific manufacturer of the four-legged robot hardware has not been officially disclosed, companies like Deep Robotics and Anybotics are known for developing advanced, dog-sized quadruped robots suitable for various applications.

It remains unclear whether the IPL's Champak utilizes technology from one of these established robotics firms or if it was developed by a separate entity, possibly an Indian robotics company.

The increasing sophistication and miniaturization of robotic camera systems, exemplified by Champak and the growing use of drones, signal a broader trend in the TV and film industry towards leveraging advanced robotics to capture unique and dynamic perspectives.

Despite the ongoing legal and logistical hurdles, Champak continues to charm audiences and redefine broadcast innovation in the IPL, proving to be a captivating blend of sports and cutting-edge technology.

Main image : Sunil Gavaskar and Champak camera ahead of match 42 of the Indian Premier League season 18 (IPL 2025) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 24th April 2025. Photo by R Param / Sportzpics for IPL