‘Immortal Regiment’ demonstrations take place all across Africa
(MENAFN) ‘Immortal Regiment’ marches commemorating World War II veterans were held in several African countries as part of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9. The marches, which honor those who fought against Nazism, took place on Sunday, with participation from Russian nationals, local residents, and international guests.
In South Africa, Russian Embassy representatives and Russian expatriates marched alongside locals, remembering the humanitarian support provided by South Africa during the war. Aleksey Malenko, the Russian consul general in Cape Town, highlighted events such as charity screenings and the performance of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Leningrad Symphony in Johannesburg and Cape Town in 1944.
Similar events were organized in Cotonou, Benin, where the Russian, Venezuelan, Chinese, and Cuban ambassadors joined Beninese alumni of Soviet and Russian universities in the march. In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, participants planted ten palm trees as part of the ‘Garden of Memory’ initiative, a first for the country. The march also took place in Kinshasa, DR Congo, with participants including Russian and Belarusian citizens and local Congolese.
On Monday, the Russian Embassy in Angola hosted a commemorative event, with students and teachers from the embassy’s school participating. Russian Ambassador Vladimir Tararov addressed the students, emphasizing the importance of preserving the memory of past generations' heroism.
In Hammamet, Tunisia, families whose ancestors participated in the 1943 North African campaign also joined the procession.
The ‘Immortal Regiment’ movement, which began in Tomsk, Russia in 2012, has since gained international recognition, with similar marches now held around the world to honor the sacrifices made during WWII.
