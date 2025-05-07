This Is The Face Of The Indian Army: Sivakarthikeyan Recalls Dialogue From 'Amaran' To Hail Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Popular Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan, who played the role of Indian brave heart Major Mukund Varadarajan in the blockbuster Tamil film 'Amaran', on Wednesday showed his appreciation for the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, a historic strike on terror camps in Pakistan, by recalling a famous dialogue from his film.

Soon after the success of the Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Sindoor', a historic strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Sivakarthikeyan joined scores of other Indians across the nation and the world in hailing the move.

Taking to X, the actor and producer wrote, '#OperationSindoor This is the face of the Indian Army! Jai Hind 🇮🇳." The phrase is a dialogue from Sivakarthikeyan's immensely popular film, which was based on the life of late Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Major Mukund Varadarajan, whose name made terrorists tremble, showed his face to a terrorist mastermind, and told him, 'This is the face of the Indian Army," before eliminating him.

Major Mukund Varadarajan, who laid down his life in the service of the nation, believed that terrorists and troublemakers should tremble when they thought of the Indian Army and know that if they caused trouble, the Indian Army would come after them.

For the unaware, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

The Indian army's strong response comes in the wake of the terrible and dastardly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir which left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead.

Stating that nine sites that were being used by terrorists had been targeted, the Indian Army said that its actions had been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.

It also pointed out that no Pakistani military facilities had been targeted and that India had demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.