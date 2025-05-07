Night Attack Hits Three Districts Of Kyiv - SES Provides Details

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack on May 7, there were hits in the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Pavlo Petrov, a spokesman for the Kyiv State Emergency Service, said this on television, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the technical floor of a five-story residential building was hit. Apartments on the fifth and third floors of the building caught fire. The fire has now been extinguished. Unfortunately, during the firefighting, rescuers found the bodies of two dead people. Their identities are currently being established,” Petrov said.

He added that national police officers and rescuers are inspecting the apartments and clearing the rubble.

“A nine-story residential building was hit in Sviatoshynskyi district. There was a fire on the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth floors. The total area was 100 m2. The fire has now been extinguished. Five people who sought medical assistance, four children and one adult, were rescued,” Petrov said.

According to him, three children were hospitalized.



























































In addition, according to a spokesperson for the Kyiv State Emergency Service, a multi-storey residential building was hit in the Dniprovsky district. The floors on the 30th and 29th floors were partially destroyed. According to Petrov, the work is now complete.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, eight people were injured in the capital as a result of the Russian attack, two people died.