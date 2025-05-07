403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombian Leader Accuses U.S. Congressman of Coup Plot
(MENAFN) Colombian Leader Gustavo Petro made serious allegations on Tuesday, accusing U.S. Representative Mario Díaz-Balart of being a key figure in a supposed scheme aimed at toppling his leadership.
Petro took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, asserting that the Florida lawmaker is deliberately attempting to remove him from power through legislative efforts.
In his online remarks, Petro stated, "Senator Diaz-Balart, you know it very well; you are not only trying to overthrow the President of Colombia through parliamentary means, in alliance with the Colombian far-right, but also to silence me so that I am not in the electoral campaign."
He added a stern warning, emphasizing his belief that such an act could lead to national upheaval: "I hope, and I believe in this, that you do not have the support of the US government; it cannot be that blind and clumsy. If you overthrow the president, a revolution will break out in Colombia."
Responding promptly and forcefully, Díaz-Balart criticized Petro, accusing him of severe substance abuse.
This charge mirrors previous accusations made by an ex-member of Petro’s administration.
In his statement, Díaz-Balart declared, "Gustavo Petro seems to be once again under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or both. He has reached the point where he can't even spell common names."
The American legislator, who also clarified that he is not a senator but a congressman, escalated his response by recommending that the Colombian president seek treatment, stating Petro should enter a rehabilitation program, "given what would be his evident dependence on psychoactive substances."
Petro took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, asserting that the Florida lawmaker is deliberately attempting to remove him from power through legislative efforts.
In his online remarks, Petro stated, "Senator Diaz-Balart, you know it very well; you are not only trying to overthrow the President of Colombia through parliamentary means, in alliance with the Colombian far-right, but also to silence me so that I am not in the electoral campaign."
He added a stern warning, emphasizing his belief that such an act could lead to national upheaval: "I hope, and I believe in this, that you do not have the support of the US government; it cannot be that blind and clumsy. If you overthrow the president, a revolution will break out in Colombia."
Responding promptly and forcefully, Díaz-Balart criticized Petro, accusing him of severe substance abuse.
This charge mirrors previous accusations made by an ex-member of Petro’s administration.
In his statement, Díaz-Balart declared, "Gustavo Petro seems to be once again under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or both. He has reached the point where he can't even spell common names."
The American legislator, who also clarified that he is not a senator but a congressman, escalated his response by recommending that the Colombian president seek treatment, stating Petro should enter a rehabilitation program, "given what would be his evident dependence on psychoactive substances."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment