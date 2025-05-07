403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Appknox Launches Storeknox at GISEC Global 2025 to Secure Mobile Apps After Release and Combat Fake Apps in the GCC
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) a global leader in mobile application security, today announced the launch of Storeknox, a groundbreaking continuous store monitoring platform designed to protect enterprises from evolving mobile app threats. The new solution was unveiled at GISEC Global 2025, where cybersecurity professionals from around the world are gathering to discuss the industry's most pressing challenges.
As mobile apps become critical touchpoints across industries—from finance and healthcare to telecom and retail—threat actors are exploiting them through fake apps, phishing campaigns, and brand impersonation. Storeknox helps organizations take control by detecting and responding to unauthorized versions, malicious clones, and live threats across public app stores. The platform delivers real-time visibility across marketplaces like Google Play and the Apple App Store, monitoring official apps for unauthorized uploads, version changes, and policy violations.
“Security doesn’t stop at app release—it enters a new phase,” said Subho Halder, CEO & Co-founder of Appknox. “In mobile-first regions like the GCC, fake apps, malware, and brand abuse are growing at an alarming rate. Enterprises need continuous AI-driven protection that evolves with the threat landscape—and that’s exactly what Storeknox delivers. It’s the missing layer of defense that businesses have been asking for—and today, we’re making it a reality.
Unlike legacy approaches that stop at development-stage testing, Storeknox introduces post-release monitoring as an essential layer of protection. Utilizing AI-powered detection technology, Storeknox uncovers malicious behavior, injected code, phishing attempts, and shadow versions that often go unnoticed after an app is live.
By consolidating threat intelligence, metadata monitoring, and automated alerts into a centralized dashboard, Storeknox gives CISOs and security teams the ability to act swiftly, close security gaps, and protect user trust.
“The development of Storeknox was driven by direct input from Appknox’s enterprise customers, many of whom cited a lack of visibility after release as a top concern,” Halder continues. “With mobile applications deployed across multiple geographies, these organizations struggled to identify unauthorized clones, outdated versions, or fraudulent apps imitating their brands. Storeknox was built to solve these challenges, offering real-time protection for the post-launch phase which is a critical period often overlooked by traditional security solutions.”
Storeknox aligns with Appknox’s vision to offer full-lifecycle mobile app security, complementing its existing stack of testing solutions such as SAST, DAST, API testing, and SBOM. Together, these solutions empower security and DevSecOps teams to manage risk from development through deployment, while supporting compliance with local and global regulations.
As mobile apps become critical touchpoints across industries—from finance and healthcare to telecom and retail—threat actors are exploiting them through fake apps, phishing campaigns, and brand impersonation. Storeknox helps organizations take control by detecting and responding to unauthorized versions, malicious clones, and live threats across public app stores. The platform delivers real-time visibility across marketplaces like Google Play and the Apple App Store, monitoring official apps for unauthorized uploads, version changes, and policy violations.
“Security doesn’t stop at app release—it enters a new phase,” said Subho Halder, CEO & Co-founder of Appknox. “In mobile-first regions like the GCC, fake apps, malware, and brand abuse are growing at an alarming rate. Enterprises need continuous AI-driven protection that evolves with the threat landscape—and that’s exactly what Storeknox delivers. It’s the missing layer of defense that businesses have been asking for—and today, we’re making it a reality.
Unlike legacy approaches that stop at development-stage testing, Storeknox introduces post-release monitoring as an essential layer of protection. Utilizing AI-powered detection technology, Storeknox uncovers malicious behavior, injected code, phishing attempts, and shadow versions that often go unnoticed after an app is live.
By consolidating threat intelligence, metadata monitoring, and automated alerts into a centralized dashboard, Storeknox gives CISOs and security teams the ability to act swiftly, close security gaps, and protect user trust.
“The development of Storeknox was driven by direct input from Appknox’s enterprise customers, many of whom cited a lack of visibility after release as a top concern,” Halder continues. “With mobile applications deployed across multiple geographies, these organizations struggled to identify unauthorized clones, outdated versions, or fraudulent apps imitating their brands. Storeknox was built to solve these challenges, offering real-time protection for the post-launch phase which is a critical period often overlooked by traditional security solutions.”
Storeknox aligns with Appknox’s vision to offer full-lifecycle mobile app security, complementing its existing stack of testing solutions such as SAST, DAST, API testing, and SBOM. Together, these solutions empower security and DevSecOps teams to manage risk from development through deployment, while supporting compliance with local and global regulations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment