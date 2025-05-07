Qatar Participates In Extraordinary Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Council

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated Tuesday in the 47th extraordinary meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, held via videoconferencing. The Qatari delegation to the meeting was led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

