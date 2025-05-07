The First Hospital In Qatar To Earn JCI 8Th Edition Accreditation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The View Hospital today announced that it has earned Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval - 8th Edition for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its internationally recognized standards. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

With this achievement, The View Hospital becomes the first private hospital in Qatar to meet the latest JCI standards – 8th Edition, a testament to its unwavering focus on clinical excellence, continuous improvement, and patient-centered care.

The View Hospital underwent a rigorous on-site survey on April 27. During the survey, a team of Joint Commission International expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to a variety of areas, including the International Patient Safety Goals, patient assessment and care, anesthesia and surgical care, medication management, patient and family education, quality improvement, infection prevention and control, governance and leadership, facility management, staff qualifications and education, and information management.

“This accreditation is more than a recognition, it's a reflection of how we operate every day,” said Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer of The View Hospital.“From the structure of our workflows to the way teams communicate and make decisions, patient safety and quality of care are embedded in every step. It's a culture we've built intentionally -excellence here isn't a special effort- it's simply how we work.”

JCI's Gold Seal of Approval is recognized worldwide as the hallmark of a high-performing healthcare institution. Accreditation under the 8th Edition reflects a hospital's ability to integrate the latest international safety goals and quality protocols into every layer of service delivery - from bedside care to executive leadership.

For The View Hospital, the recognition is both a destination and a beginning.

Commenting on the achievement, Joe Hazel, CEO of Apex Health, stated:“We aspire to create a healthcare model that not only meets the highest international standards but also evolves with the communities we serve. Our goal is to ensure that every hospital within Apex Health, in Qatar and beyond, delivers care that is globally benchmarked, digitally enabled, and locally trusted.”

He added:“Achieving this accreditation under the Eighth Edition holds particular significance. These latest standards go beyond clinical safety - they emphasize digital health integration, patient engagement, leadership accountability, and continuous improvement across the entire care journey.

It reflects our commitment to delivering healthcare that is modern, data-driven, and truly centered around the patient. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation in the region.”

With JCI accreditation now in place, and after the recognition by Newsweek, The View Hospital reaffirms its commitment to delivering care that is not only safe and effective but also guided by compassion, precision, and trust.