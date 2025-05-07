Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
All Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In North Kashmir's Baramulla, Kupwara & Gurez : Govt

2025-05-07 12:02:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on Wednesday said that all educational institutions across two districts of Kashmir will remain closed today.

Div Com Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that,“Considering the present situation, educational institutions-schools, colleges-in Baramulla, Kupwara & Gurez will remain closed for today.”

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and stay calm, while following official advisories as a precautionary measure.

