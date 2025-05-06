India Executes Coordinated Strikes On Terror Bases In Pakistan

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

At 1:44 a.m. on 6 May 2025, Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The operation, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor,' was launched in response to the 22 April massacre in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians, predominantly Hindu tourists, were killed. The Indian government stated that the targets were terrorist infrastructure linked to the attack.

The Indian Ministry of Defence described the strikes as“focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” emphasizing that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. The operation involved coordinated efforts from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly monitoring the mission closely.

Pakistan condemned the strikes, labeling them an“act of war” and reported civilian casualties, including the death of a child. Islamabad claimed to have shot down two Indian jets and vowed a robust response. A state of emergency was declared in Punjab province, and airspace was closed to commercial flights.

The Pahalgam attack, carried out by militants in army fatigues, targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow. Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants singled out non-Muslims before opening fire. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility but later retracted. Indian authorities linked the attack to Pakistan-based operatives, citing digital traces leading to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi.

In the aftermath, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and closed borders. Pakistan responded by suspending the Simla Agreement, restricting trade, and closing airspace. Both nations have engaged in cross-border exchanges of fire, raising concerns of a broader conflict.

