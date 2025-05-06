Bellroy, The Popular Australian Carry Brand, Releases Much-Anticipated Luggage Styles
"We can take everything that we have learnt in Bellroy's 15-year history, and apply it to luggage, where there are so many technical elements to dive into," adds Bellroy's Product Development Manager, Pip Grinter.
Introducing: the Transit Carry-On and Lite Carry-On. Embedded with Bellroy's signature design thinking, and engineered for long-lasting utility.
The brand has worked hard to consider all of the things that can go wrong in travel – from moving through security lines, to loading your bag into overhead compartments, to rolling down the street at your destination. And ensure their solutions bring ease, organization and peace of mind. With hard-wearing materials, features that balance light weight with essential durability, and an easy repair system for the parts that can fail on luggage – including wheels, handles and TSA locks. This is key to Bellroy's dual mission of delighting their customers, as well as minimizing their environmental impact.
The certified B Corp has become known for quality and durability, and their approach to luggage is of course no different. Through a process of rigorous testing, they provide travelers with peace of mind that these are going to last the distance.
"We saw so many examples of broken luggage," explains Grinter. "So in testing our prototypes, we were simulating a lot of the common stresses, over and over again. Essentially simulating a 10-year lifespan so we can be sure every part is going to hold up."
Both styles are now available at bellroy .
Transit Carry-On
-
A hard-shell spinner that comes in two sizes
41L (designed for maximum global airline carry-on compliance)
46L (designed to maximize capacity for more generous US airline limits)
Weighs 3.1kg and 3.2kg respectively (6.8lbs and 7lbs)
HINOMOTO Lisof® Silent Run wheels for an ultra-smooth, soundless ride
Made from a matte polycarbonate shell (80% recycled content)
Custom-designed telescopic handle with underside push button and three height settings
Removable packing cells that double as an internal divider
Soft woven grab handles for added comfort and grip
Replaceable wheels, handles and TSA lock
10-year warranty
Available in Black, Chalk, Everglade and Bronze
Transit Carry-On 41L - $299 USD | Transit Carry-On Plus 46L - $329 USD
Lite Carry-On
-
An agile and compressible soft-shell tipper
38L
Weighs just 2.1kg (4.6lbs)
Quiet-roll TPU wheels with rollerblade-inspired bearings for ultimate impact resistance on uneven surfaces
Made from Bellroy's Lite Dura Nylon – a lightweight but hard-wearing ripstop
Custom-designed telescopic handle with underside push button and three height settings
Exterior front pocket, plus rummage-free access to your laptop from the main zip
Internal mesh packing cells for organization and visibility
Replaceable wheels and telescopic handle
10-year warranty
Available in Ash, Black and Clay
$269 USD
Affiliate links available via Rakuten
Image assets available via our Press Hub
About Bellroy
Bellroy is the design-obsessed Australian carry brand changing the way we move through the world. Since 2010, Bellroy has solved some of the most common problems, such as fat wallets and flimsy bags, through meticulous production, ensuring timeless and enduring products that adapt to every need. Through Certified B-Corp status , purpose-driven business practices and sustainable material development, Bellroy continues to show the world what "better" looks like. Every person's journey is unique; Bellroy believes that brands shouldn't define who you are but support you in pursuing the life you crave.
Bellroy constantly pursues better ways to source its leathers, develop material innovations, reduce their impact on the environment and make products that last. Using agile thinking and customer-informed design practices, Bellroy works to innovate and push boundaries year after year.
SOURCE Bellroy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment