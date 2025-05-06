Integrate Middle East 2025: Where AI Meets AV To Redefine Tomorrow's Digital Landscape

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With the global Pro AV market surging toward $518B by 2030, the region's premier event unveils the AI-powered innovations transforming industries-from smart cities to immersive workplaces

UAE, May, 2025: The future of professional audio-visual (Pro AV) technology is here-and it's intelligent, adaptive, and transformative. The third edition of Integrate Middle East, the region's flagship exhibition for Pro AV and systems integration, will spotlight how AI-driven automation, hyper-personalised digital experiences, and immersive technologies are revolutionising industries-from smart cities and healthcare to retail, hospitality, and corporate innovation.

As the global Pro AV market set to hit $518B by 2030, Integrate Middle East 2025, which takes place from May 13-15, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will showcase the technologies driving this growth. The event brings together top innovators to demonstrate how AI-powered automation, immersive displays and real-time analytics are transforming digital experiences across industries.

Among the key participants, industry leaders like HOHEM are set to showcase how these innovations translate into real-world solutions.

Blake HU, Marketing Manager at HOHEM, said:“We look forward to being part of the third edition of Integrate Middle East, a key enabler of the MENA region's ongoing digital transformation. As the demand for advanced Pro AV solutions burgeons, the event will serve as an ideal platform to demonstrate how our best-in-class solutions can enhance communication, collaboration, and engagement. Through this participation, we hope to usher in a tech-centric future by connecting with like-minded businesses seeking to leverage cutting-edge AV solutions which can strengthen their digital strategies.”



AI-Powered Digital Signage – Smart, data-driven displays delivering hyper-personalized content for retail, corporate, and public spaces. Adaptive Interactive Displays – AI-enhanced screens that respond to audience profiles, real-time events, and even weather to maximise engagement.

Key trends and innovations coming to Integrate Middle East 2025:

Immersive AR/VR & Holographics – Cutting-edge solutions transforming training, education, and entertainment through next-gen experiences.

The workplace revolution meets smart city innovation at Integrate Middle East 2025. As hybrid work drives demand for AI-powered meeting spaces, real-time translation, and cloud-based collaboration tools, the event will showcase cutting-edge solutions that redefine remote productivity. Beyond the office, the exhibition will spotlight how Pro AV technologies are transforming urban spaces-from AI traffic monitoring to 5G-enabled emergency systems and interactive public kiosks.

Zac Liang, General Manager of LED signage leader Unilumin's Group Gulf Area, emphasised the event's role in shaping this transformation:“Integrate Middle East 2025 serves as a prominent platform for encouraging innovation and collaboration within the Pro AV industry. Being a global leader in LED display solutions, we, at Unilumin, are excited to showcase our latest advancements in immersive display technology, AI-driven content management, and smart visualisation solutions. We are looking forward to interacting with industry experts and customers and exploring how cutting-edge Pro AV solutions can enhance digital experiences across various sectors.”

Integrate Middle East 2025 will showcase breakthrough AV innovations from global leaders including, VUEAV, AnalogWay, GODOX, East Stone Technology, Streamport, IPS MENA, and other industry pioneers. Attendees will discover how these technologies are powering digital transformation across sectors.

Simon Smith, Partner at top visual display manufacturer VUEAV, commented:“Integrate Middle East 2025 will drive the next wave of innovation within the Pro AV industry. At VUEAV, we are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge AV solutions that foster collaboration, engagement, and immersive experiences across multiple sectors. This event is an ideal forum for us to showcase our latest advancements in professional audio, visual, and smart communication technologies while engaging with industry leaders and innovators to shape the future of AV.”

Integrate Middle East 2025 will unite Pro AV's brightest minds and boldest innovations under one roof. From Unilumin's immersive displays to VUEAV's cutting-edge collaboration tech, attendees will experience firsthand how AV is rewriting the rules of engagement across every industry.

