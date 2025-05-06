403
Integrate Middle East 2025: Where AI Meets AV To Redefine Tomorrow's Digital Landscape
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) With the global Pro AV market surging toward $518B by 2030, the region's premier event unveils the AI-powered innovations transforming industries-from smart cities to immersive workplaces
UAE, May, 2025: The future of professional audio-visual (Pro AV) technology is here-and it's intelligent, adaptive, and transformative. The third edition of Integrate Middle East, the region's flagship exhibition for Pro AV and systems integration, will spotlight how AI-driven automation, hyper-personalised digital experiences, and immersive technologies are revolutionising industries-from smart cities and healthcare to retail, hospitality, and corporate innovation. As the global Pro AV market set to hit $518B by 2030, Integrate Middle East 2025, which takes place from May 13-15, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will showcase the technologies driving this growth. The event brings together top innovators to demonstrate how AI-powered automation, immersive displays and real-time analytics are transforming digital experiences across industries. Among the key participants, industry leaders like HOHEM are set to showcase how these innovations translate into real-world solutions. Blake HU, Marketing Manager at HOHEM, said:“We look forward to being part of the third edition of Integrate Middle East, a key enabler of the MENA region's ongoing digital transformation. As the demand for advanced Pro AV solutions burgeons, the event will serve as an ideal platform to demonstrate how our best-in-class solutions can enhance communication, collaboration, and engagement. Through this participation, we hope to usher in a tech-centric future by connecting with like-minded businesses seeking to leverage cutting-edge AV solutions which can strengthen their digital strategies.” Key trends and innovations coming to Integrate Middle East 2025:
-
AI-Powered Digital Signage – Smart, data-driven displays delivering hyper-personalized content for retail, corporate, and public spaces.
Adaptive Interactive Displays – AI-enhanced screens that respond to audience profiles, real-time events, and even weather to maximise engagement.
