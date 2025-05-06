EOG Resources To Present At Upcoming Conference
HOUSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG ) is scheduled to present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 12:30 p.m. Central time (1:30 p.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 28. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.
Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .
Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560
Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676
SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment