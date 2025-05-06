Astera Labs To Share Vision For Expanding Opportunities In AI Infrastructure With Ualink

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With broad industry support from 100+ companies in the UALink Consortium and the ratification of the UALink 200G 1.0 specification, UALink is emerging as the essential open standard for scale-up AI infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced its upcoming webinar hosted by J.P. Morgan on Ultra Accelerator LinkTM (UALinkTM) technology. Astera Labs is a Promoter Member of the UALink Consortium and is working closely with its UALink partners to advance an open connectivity ecosystem that will unleash the next generation of AI platforms that are performant, efficient, and scalable.

Webinar: Astera Labs' Vision for Expanding Opportunities in AI Infrastructure with UALink

UALink is an open, memory-semantic fabric that delivers the high bandwidth, low latency, and interoperability needed to power tomorrow's AI workloads. As a scale-up AI fabric, UALink can be deployed for both AI training and AI inferencing applications to support a broad range of AI models. Put simply, hyperscalers can build bigger, faster, and more cost-efficient AI systems within the rack leveraging UALink.

Join this webinar to:



Learn about the fundamentals of UALink technology and its transformative impact on AI applications in the cloud

Gain insight into how UALink expands the total addressable market for AI infrastructure by standardizing memory-semantic connectivity, enabling broader adoption across the industry Understand how Astera Labs is uniquely positioned to lead in this space with deep expertise in silicon-based connectivity solutions and learn about its expanded market opportunity



When: May 20, 2025, 4:30pm-5:30pm ET / 1:30pm-2:30pm PT

J.P. Morgan Host:

Harlan Sur, Semis Cap Equipment and Technology Hardware Equity Analyst



Astera Labs Presenters:



Thad Omura, Chief Business Officer

Chris Petersen, Fellow, Technology & Ecosystems and UALink Board Director Nick Aberle, VP, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations



Register:

Additional Resources



Blog: Building the Case for UALinkTM: A Dedicated Scale-Up Memory Semantic Fabric

Blog: Establishing an Optimized Scale-up Ecosystem with UALink: A Fireside Chat with Astera Labs Webinar: UALink 200G 1.0 Specification

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions and the COSMOS software suite of system management and optimization tools to deliver a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at .

PRESS CONTACT: Lori Zielinski

...

IR CONTACT: Leslie Green

...