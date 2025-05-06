Manulife Sets New Milestone With Dubai Office Launch For High-Net-Worth Clients

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE – Manulife is excited to announce the opening of its new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marking a significant expansion of its Global High-Net-Worth (HNW) business. This new office positions Manulife as the first international high-net-worth insurer in DIFC with a Category 4 license empowering it to advise and arrange on life insurance contracts dedicated to serving the burgeoning wealth and insurance needs of the Middle East.

This strategic initiative highlights Manulife's dedication to the rapidly growing HNW and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) markets. The DIFC office will act as a pivotal hub for delivering Manulife's insurance solutions to HNW and UHNW clients in the region.

Jean Wong, CEO of Manulife Global High-Net-Worth, remarked,“The Middle East is integral to the global growth strategy for our HNW business. Establishing our new office in DIFC not only enhances our presence and capabilities but also connects us with a dynamic network of wealth managers, family offices, and innovators. This office is a gateway to providing our HNW and UHNW clients with innovative products and personalised experiences.”

With more than two decades of experience, Manulife Global HNW combines the expertise of teams from Manulife Bermuda, Hong Kong, and Singapore to offer tailored protection and savings solutions and better serve clients in over 150 countries through the international HNW brokerage channel.

Manulife Global HNW sees considerable growth opportunities in the market, as the global HNW and UHNW segments collectively hold nearly US$80 trillion in wealth, with global wealth projected to rise by 38% over the next five years. Manulife's presence in DIFC positions the company to capitalise on this growth while reinforcing its leadership in a market where the demand for sophisticated wealth accumulation, legacy planning, and risk mitigation solutions is expanding rapidly.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, stated,“We are delighted to welcome Manulife to DIFC, the Middle East, Africa and South Asia's leading global financial centre. Manulife's decision to establish its new office in DIFC underscores our position as the region's only hub for insurance and reinsurance, offering an unmatched strategic advantage for global insurers seeking proximity to emerging markets.”

In recent years, DIFC has become the region's global hub for insurance and insurance. At the end of 2024, DIFC clients included 125 insurance and reinsurance related companies. Global insurers, reinsurers, reinsurance brokers, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's service companies and cover holders, consultancy companies, compliance firms, and risk management organisations are using DIFC as a strategic location to achieve growth.

About Manulife:

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

About Dubai International Financial Centre:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.