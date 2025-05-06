Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF: A Good Hedge Against The U.S. Market?
If you're worried about U.S. stocks right now, you may want to consider deploying more of your money towards an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that focuses on other parts of the world. One potential option is the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF (NYSE Arca: VEA). As its name suggests, it focuses on developed markets.
The Vanguard fund has nearly 55% of its portfolio allocated to European stocks, followed by 35% in the Pacific and just 10% in North America. It tracks the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. The low-cost fund has an expense ratio of just 0.03%. And since the start of the year, it's up a solid 12% -- that's far better than the S&P 500 's performance, as it's down more than 3% despite its recent rally.
The Vanguard FTSE Developed Market ETF is heavily diversified, with nearly 3,900 stocks in the fund. The largest holding is SAP (NYSE:SAP) but it accounts for just 1.2% of the ETF's overall weight. Other notable names in the ETF include Novartis (NYSE:NVS), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Shell (NYSE:SHEL).
In addition to diversification, you're also collecting a great yield from this investment as the ETF pays around 3.1%. Between its stability and dividend income, this can make for a great investment to put into your portfolio for the long haul. In five years, the ETF has risen by 54% but when you include its dividend, then its total return is up around 79%. The S&P 500 has done better over that stretch (117% total returns) but that trend may not continue over the next few years, especially if investors are more concerned about U.S. stocks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment