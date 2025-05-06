Vanessa Garcia, Award-Winning Author, Explores Family, Legacy, And Love In The Heartfelt Podcast 'Never The Empty Nest'

Never The Empty Nest

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the acclaimed author of What the Bread Says: Baking with Love, History, and Papan and creator of numerous plays and screen projects comes a deeply personal podcast born out of love, grief, and the unshakable bonds of family. Never The Empty Nest , hosted by Vanessa Garcia , her sister Nicole Garcia, and their mother Jackie Rivases, lovingly known as“Yoda Mom,” is now in its seventh season and available on all major podcast platforms.

To listen to Never The Empty Nest, click here:

Vanessa's grandfather's death inspired this intergenerational, Cuban-American podcast, her family's“grandmother tree.” Garcia explains,“Do you know how trees communicate underground through their roots? That was my grandfather. He passed on love, knowledge, and strength through his connection to each of us. When he died, on my birthday, no less, we knew we had to carry that connection forward.”

The podcast delves into the idea that, in families like theirs, the nest is never truly empty.“In a Cuban family, someone is always in the nest. If not a baby, then a grandparent. The door's always open,” says Garcia. Never The Empty Nest is a vibrant, funny, and heartfelt tribute to the ever-evolving nature of family.

Each episode is a conversation, sometimes deep, sometimes playful, between a mother and her two daughters, with memorable guests like Obama's inaugural poet Richard Blanco, rising country star Orlando Mendez, Michelin-starred chefs, influencers, authors, and caretakers. Together, they explore the families we are born into and the ones we build.

While the guest episodes are rich in story and perspective, some of the most beloved moments are when the core trio, Yoda Mom, Vanessa, and Nicole, hash out life, love, and the magic of being together.

Nicole Garcia, a singer-songwriter and designer based in Los Angeles, wrote the podcast's title song and recently released an album, Lost Baggage, available here:

Jackie Rivases, the matriarch, runs a property management company and dreams of finally writing the book she's been imagining for decades.

An upcoming special episode features audio captured at Jackie's 50-year high school reunion. It is followed by a walk through her memories of arriving in Miami as a refugee from Cuba, this time accompanied by her grandchildren, who also make regular cameos on the show.

About Vanessa Garcia

Garcia, known for her powerful storytelling in books, theater, and screen, is currently working on a new adult book about her grandfather. It will follow up on her award-winning children's book, What the Bread Says: Baking with Love, History, and Papan, which also honors his legacy. In addition to podcasting and writing, the Garcia sisters collaborate in music, composing songs for theatrical works and upcoming film projects.

