Lectric Ebikes Reveals Follow-Up To America’S Most Popular Ebike

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The XP4 is poised to claim the crown with vast improvements on XP 3.0's already award-winning design.

PHOENIX , May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lectric eBikes today launched the next evolution of America's most popular ebike, the XPTM 3.0, with the eagerly-anticipated XP4. The all new XP4 builds on the versatile, high-performing, and award-winning design of the XP model, a pillar in the ebike industry beloved by more than 400,000 riders across the U.S. The XP4 is now available for pre-order at the same starting price as the XP 3.0, including a standard 500-watt motor and a new 750-watt motor model, the XP4 750.

“Because this model is so important to us and our riding community, we were determined to hold the line on price,” said Lectric eBikes co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow.“While other ebike companies continue to raise prices and launch new products at higher price points, we know riders are going to appreciate Lectric going against the grain and making huge improvements for the same entry price we set more than four years ago.”

Built for both fun and function, the eagerly anticipated XP4 carries on the tradition of the ultimate utility unit, made with an abundance of upgrades to the undisputed industry standard for foldable electric bikes. The XP4 takes its predecessor's critically-acclaimed concept and incorporates vast improvements, including a new in-house designed torque sensor that helps manage power output based on the rider's pedaling effort to provide more control and an overall better riding experience. Also new to the XP4 is a fully redesigned frame, new colors, full color TFT display, new hydraulic brakes, and an 8-speed Shimano Altus drivetrain. This modular marvel is also compatible with an expansive range of accessories to carry gear, groceries, tools, coolers, food containers, furry friends, children, and even adults, with a redesigned rear LevelUp Rack and additional points and tie-downs for toting, towing, and transporting.

The XP4 comes with a 500-watt motor and a 10.4 Ah battery, starting at the same price as the XP 3.0 for $999.00. The XP4 750 comes with a 750-watt motor and a 17.5 Ah battery for $1,299, something that's never been accomplished before at this price point. Also, riders of the XP 3.0, which only came in two color options, have continually asked for more choices. The XP4 now comes in four colors, including Stratus White, Tempest Gray, Raindrop Blue, and Pine Green. High step versions of the XP4 are available in Tempest Gray and a step-thru version in Stratus White. For the XP4 750, high step models are available in Tempest Gray and Pine Green, and step-thru models are available in Tempest Gray, Stratus White, and Raindrop Blue.

The XP4 also gives riders an improved riding position with a zero-degree stem, enhanced safety with brake lights and turn signals, easier control with a left side thumb throttle opposite to the right side shifter, better steering control with lock-on grips, easier installation of new quick-release pedals with splined inserts, quieter and more agile control with 20-inch mixed terrain tires, and easier access with a repositioned, non-drive side key placement. As with all Lectric eBikes, the XP4 is compliant to UL 2849. The XP4 batteries are also compatible with a 5-amp fast charger option that decreases charge times by 60 percent and can provide a full charge of the 10.4 Ah battery in just two hours. The XP4 is also certified to the international safety standard ISO 4210.

The XP4 and XP4 750 are available for pre-sale now at LectriceBikes.com . Select models will begin shipping in June.

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling more than 500,000 ebikes in just five years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XPTM models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite ebike, and offered at an industry-shattering low price. More information is available at .

