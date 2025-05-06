Siding & Windows Group Recognized With 2024 James Hardie President's Club Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Prestigious Award Honors Excellence in Craftsmanship, Customer Service, and Siding Industry Leadership

GLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Siding & Windows Group , a trusted siding contractor serving the greater Chicago area, is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 James Hardie President's Club Award. This exclusive recognition celebrates top-performing contractors who exemplify outstanding craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and an unwavering commitment to excellence within the siding industry.Recognizing Industry ExcellenceThe James Hardie President's Club Award is an elite honor reserved for contractors who consistently uphold the highest standards of quality and service. As a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor, Siding & Windows Group stands out through its exceptional skill in fiber cement siding installation , residential siding replacement, and dedication to delivering superior results for Chicago-area homeowners.“We are incredibly honored to receive the James Hardie President's Club Award,” said Greg Bednarski, Owner of Siding & Windows Group.“This achievement validates our team's commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. It is truly gratifying to see our efforts recognized on a national scale.”A Commitment to Quality Craftsmanship and Customer CareSince its founding, Siding & Windows Group has built its reputation around meticulous craftsmanship and client-focused service. Specializing in exterior siding replacement and fiber cement siding installation, the company leverages premium materials and industry-leading practices to enhance homes' durability, beauty, and value.“Our team's dedication is reflected in every siding installation we complete," said Bednarski. "Being recognized by James Hardie – the industry's premier siding manufacturer – underscores our commitment to delivering the highest caliber of service and craftsmanship possible.”Setting the Standard for Siding ExcellenceThe President's Club Award recognizes contractors who consistently implement best practices in the siding industry. Siding & Windows Group's comprehensive approach, including detailed consultations, expert installations, and rigorous quality checks, exemplifies the standards necessary to earn this esteemed recognition."Our goal has always been to exceed our customers' expectations by delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer service," Bednarski continued. "Receiving this award motivates us to continue raising the bar in our industry and to uphold the trust homeowners place in us."Transforming Homes Across ChicagoWith years of expertise as a trusted James Hardie siding installer, Siding & Windows Group has successfully transformed thousands of homes throughout the Chicago area, significantly increasing curb appeal and protecting them from harsh Midwest weather. By partnering exclusively with premium brands like James Hardie, the company ensures every project meets the highest industry standards for beauty, durability, and performance.Looking Ahead to Continued ExcellenceMoving forward, Siding & Windows Group remains committed to innovation and growth. The company plans to continue investing in ongoing training, industry certifications, and new installation techniques to ensure Chicago area homeowners receive unmatched service and results.“We view this prestigious award as a benchmark from which to propel ourselves further," Bednarski concluded. "We're excited to continue delivering industry-leading solutions and superior results for years to come.”Siding & Windows Group invites homeowners to discover the difference that award-winning service and craftsmanship can make. For more information or to request a free siding replacement quote, please visit request-quote/ .About Siding & Windows GroupSiding & Windows Group is a leading exterior remodeling company based in Glenview, Illinois, specializing in fiber cement siding, window installation, and exterior renovations. Recognized as a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor, the company is renowned for its superior craftsmanship, dedicated customer service, and industry-leading techniques.With a firm commitment to quality and innovation, Siding & Windows Group consistently delivers exceptional results that enhance both the beauty and value of homes across the Chicago metropolitan area. For more information, visit .

