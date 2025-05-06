Sarah Clayton Teams Up With Chris Voss To Co-Author Successbooks® 'Flip The Script'

Sarah Clayton

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Sarah Clayton, founder of the Global Empathy Project, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book,“Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of leading voices from around the globe.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of“Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Sarah Clayton is redefining how empathy can shape systems, leadership, and communities. As founder of The Global Empathy Project, she develops trauma-informed programs that disrupt cycles of violence and disconnection through storytelling, education, and immersive experience.



Since 2021, Sarah's work has impacted communities across Zambia, South Africa, and beyond. From emotional literacy programs in schools to wildlife conservation experiences that connect youth to nature, her initiatives translate empathy into action. These community-centered programs help shift inherited trauma and foster healing in both individuals and systems.



Sarah is also the CEO of Clayton Technologies, a leading technology infrastructure firm delivering high-performance solutions across a wide range of sectors. The company specializes in smart building automation and control, life-safety, security, and energy management systems - and under her leadership, has expanded beyond Africa to establish a growing presence in the Middle East and Europe.



With a background in emotional intelligence, ethical storytelling, and systems thinking, Sarah has become a global voice for scalable empathy. Her insights have been featured in international publications and media platforms, where she shares practical strategies for embedding empathy into leadership, education, and how we design for both human-to-human, and human-animal connection.



Whether guiding tech teams or facilitating healing conversations in rural communities, Sarah leads with intention and emotional clarity. Her work is grounded in the belief that empathy is not just a value-but a tool for social innovation and structural change.



When she's not working, Sarah finds joy in nature and quiet moments with Phoebe, the rescue dog who helped inspire her mission.



Learn more:





LinkedIn: linkedin/in/sarah-clayton-22319630

Instagram: @sarahlovesafrica



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Sarah Clayton as a co-author to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for“Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Sarah Clayton, Chris Voss, and other leading voices from around the globe.

