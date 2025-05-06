Rajasthan: BJP MP & MLA Training Focuses On Ideological Clarity & And Development Strategies

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 6 (IANS) The second day of the three-day training camp of BJP MLAs and MPs in Gujarat's Kevadia, focused on ideological clarity & and development strategies on Tuesday.

Three sessions were held on the second day of the camp, which was also attended by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, National Co-Organisation Minister Shiv Prakash, and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma sat in the back rows alongside other MLAs throughout all three sessions, despite being requested to sit on the stage or in the front rows.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal, and MLA Anita Bhadel shared the stage with the keynote speakers.

In the first session, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav spoke on the 'Transformative Policies of the Modi Government in the Context of Rajasthan'. He emphasised the need to effectively implement Central government schemes to realise the vision of a developed India and a developed Rajasthan.

The second session, led by National Co-Organisation Minister Shiv Prakash, centred around the ideological distinction between the BJP and other political parties.

Shiv Prakash urged MPs and MLAs to remain vigilant against disruptive policies and reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to nationalism and holistic development.

In the third session, National General Secretary Vinod Tawde chaired a discussion on 'Social Media and Shaping Public Discourse – Our Role'.

He highlighted the importance of using social media to foster a sense of national pride and unity.

During the inaugural session, BJP President J.P. Nadda advised MPs and MLAs to be wary of the undue influence of contractors and entourages, and stressed the importance of staying connected with the party's core voters, warning that neglecting them could lead to alienation and electoral setbacks.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on his X handle said,“On the second day of the three-day training camp for MPs and MLAs of Rajasthan, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), public representatives attended a series of enlightening sessions featuring senior party leaders. The day was marked by insightful discussions on governance, ideology, communication, and development.”

The Chief Minister said that in the first session, chaired by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, the topic 'Transformative Policies of the Modi Government in the Context of Rajasthan' was addressed.

“The session focused on the successful implementation of Central government schemes and their role in realising the vision of a Developed India - Developed Rajasthan, with a strong emphasis on public welfare,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the second session, chaired by National Co-Organisation Minister Shiv Prakash, delved into the theme 'BJP's Ideological Differences with Other Parties and Caution Against the Politics of Disintegration'.

In the third session, National General Secretary Vinod Tawde underscored the importance of using social media as a tool to foster positive and constructive national sentiment.

Later in the day, the topic 'Rising Rajasthan – Opportunities and Challenges' was taken up. Public representatives engaged in detailed discussions on strategies for attracting investment, unlocking industrial potential, and generating new employment opportunities across the state.

The session concluded with a call to action: elected representatives were urged to actively contribute to the state's comprehensive development, ensure effective implementation of public welfare schemes, and fulfil their constitutional duties with integrity and commitment.