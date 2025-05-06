ZIPS Car Wash Honors Teachers And Nurses With Free Car Washes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Local ZIPS team members have visited schools and medical facilities within a 3-mile radius of their respective ZIPS, Rocket and Jet Brite locations to distribute free Premier Car Wash Cards, air fresheners, and car wash vouchers to teachers and nurses who download the ZIPS app. Together, this totals over 104,000 free washes being distributed to hometown heroes across the country," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash.

ZIPS' efforts don't stop there – May is National Military Appreciation Month, and the entire ZIPS Car Wash portfolio is helping communities across the country support Folds of Honor scholarship recipient families. Starting today, ZIPS is collecting donations through the check-out process at local car washes, where customers can add a donation of $1, $3 or $5 to their car wash purchase. The option to donate to Folds of Honor will be available on the final screen before checkout at all locations. No cash donations will be accepted on site.

"We were blown away with the generosity of our customers in 2024 and we know that if everyone gives a little, we can work together to make a big impact for many local families of fallen or wounded soldiers and fuel their children's academic dreams," Latacz added.

ZIPS, Rocket Express and Jet Brite Car Wash customers will all participate in the donation drive happening this month and throughout 2025. To learn more about what ZIPS is up to in your community, visit .

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a privately held car wash operator, with 230 locations across 23 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle, exceptional customer experiences and value through loyalty rewards in the innovative ZIPS Car Wash mobile app. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in through key partnerships with schools, military non-profit organizations and community leaders. To learn more visit .

SOURCE ZIPS Car Wash