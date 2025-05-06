Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Forecast To 2030, With Profiles Of Arrow Gear, Huntsman, Gurit Services, Veplas, Solvay, SGL Carbon, Hexcel, Mitsubishi Chemical, TEIJIN And TORAY Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles, expanding EV market, and nanomaterial innovations spur growth.

The Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market was valued at USD 9.9 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.30%.

The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, with glass fiber composites offering excellent strength-to-weight ratios. As automotive manufacturers strive to meet fuel economy and emissions targets, these composites play a pivotal role in reducing vehicle weight and improving efficiency.

The growing emphasis on sustainability and performance has encouraged the adoption of durable, recyclable materials. Additionally, the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market is fueling demand, as lighter materials directly contribute to improved range. Ongoing innovations, including the incorporation of nanomaterials, continue to enhance the mechanical properties and application range of glass fiber composites.

Key Market Drivers

Fuel Efficiency and Weight Reduction

The push to improve fuel efficiency and meet stringent emission regulations is a major driver in the automotive sector. Glass fiber composites are crucial in vehicle lightweighting strategies, as they enable manufacturers to reduce overall mass without compromising structural integrity. In both internal combustion engine vehicles and EVs, reducing weight leads to better fuel economy and extended battery range. As a result, glass fiber composites are increasingly being used in structural, interior, and exterior vehicle components.

Key Market Challenges

High Manufacturing Costs

Despite their benefits, the high cost of producing glass fiber composites remains a key hurdle. The materials themselves, along with the sophisticated processes required for molding and fabrication, result in elevated upfront expenses. Tooling costs, specialized equipment, and the technical expertise needed for manufacturing add to the financial burden, limiting broader adoption, particularly among small and mid-size automakers or in cost-sensitive markets. While lifecycle benefits exist, initial investments can deter mass-market integration.

Key Market Trends

Development of Nanostructured Composites

Nanotechnology is emerging as a transformative trend in the glass fiber composites segment. The integration of nanomaterials enhances strength, thermal stability, and impact resistance, while enabling further reductions in component weight. These nanostructured composites offer better performance in demanding automotive applications.

As research and development intensifies, the commercialization of these advanced materials is expected to expand, paving the way for next-generation automotive designs focused on safety, efficiency, and durability.

Arrow Gear

Huntsman Corporation

Gurit Services

Veplas Group

Solvay Group

SGL Carbon

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

TEIJIN. TORAY Industries

Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market, By Type:



Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) Other Intermediate Types

Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market, By Application:



Interiors

Exteriors

Structural Assembly

Power-train Components Others

Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market, By Region:



North America



United States



Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS



Germany



France



U.K.



Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



Australia



India

South Korea

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Turkey

South America



Brazil Argentina

