Benjamin Mittman Returns To Troutman Pepper Locke, Boosting Private Equity Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mittman joins Troutman Pepper Locke from Dentons, where he was the co-lead of its private funds group. With more than three decades of experience, his practice spans a wide array of asset categories, including traditional private equity, growth, venture, real estate, infrastructure, debt, residential mortgage-backed securities, and consumer health. Mittman's vast background also extends to advising fund sponsors and publicly-traded global asset managers on structuring complex arrangements, including general partners, management companies, and special limited partner structures.

"Ben's substantial experience in private investment fund formation and transactions makes him an excellent addition to our practice," said Paul Mahoney , leader of Troutman Pepper Locke's Private Equity and Investment Funds Practice. "His ability to seamlessly structure and manage a diverse range of asset categories - from private equity to real estate and infrastructure - will elevate our service offerings. Ben's proven track record with investment banks, institutional investors, and major entities like university endowments empowers us to continue to deliver sophisticated and tailored solutions for our clients."

Before joining Dentons, Mittman served as legal head of fund formation with Hamilton Lane Advisors, where he was responsible for all legal affairs related to Hamilton Lane products and funds, including structuring, negotiating, and drafting documentation. Prior to his move to Hamilton Lane, he spent eight years at Pepper Hamilton as special counsel representing sponsors, managers, and advisers on private investment fund formation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben back to the firm. Having worked with him previously, I am confident that he will make an immediate impact on behalf of our clients," said Stephanie Pindyck Costantino , partner in Troutman Pepper Locke's Private Equity and Investment Funds Practice. "Re-engaging top talent like Ben not only enhances our competitive edge but also positions us to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our clients."

Beyond his practice, Mittman is actively involved in community service and leadership roles. He recently served on the board of trustees for the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and is the director and treasurer of the Lower Merion Library Foundation.

Mittman earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A. from Binghamton University.

"Returning to Troutman Pepper Locke feels like a true homecoming," Mittman remarked. "I am excited to experience how the firm's platform and culture of collaboration have grown and evolved over the years, particularly its nationally recognized private equity practice, now comprised of more than 200 lawyers dedicated to advising clients through the entire private equity life cycle, from fund formation and management to regulatory compliance and transactions. I know firsthand the exceptional caliber of work this firm delivers, and I am thrilled to be back and ready to contribute to such a talented team."

Consistently recognized as a top-tier practice, Troutman Pepper Locke's corporate attorneys regularly handle middle market transactions for private equity clients alongside strategic deals for Fortune 100 corporations. Core areas of service include mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, capital markets transactions, and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, as well as general corporate counseling. The firm has a strong focus in the private equity and private fund services space, advising clients on matters including fund formation, growth equity investments, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and exit transactions.

Troutman Pepper Locke helps clients solve complex legal challenges and achieve their business goals in an ever-changing global economy. With more than 1,600 attorneys in 30+ offices, the firm serves clients in all major industry sectors, with particular depth in energy, financial services, health care and life sciences, insurance and reinsurance, private equity, and real estate.

