Mailivery Partners With Cold Email Saas Platforms And Agencies To Boost Email Deliverability From The Inside Out

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With robust API integrations and a clean warm-up network, Mailivery ensures optimal deliverability for cold email platforms and agencies.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cold email isn't dead, but poor deliverability is killing response rates. That's why Mailivery , a trusted email warm-up and deliverability platform, has become the behind-the-scenes engine for top cold email SaaS platforms and outbound agencies looking to improve inbox placement at scale.

Used by growth teams, sales agencies, and automation platforms alike, Mailivery offers email warm-up services based on real human engagement, not bots or click farms - and now powers deliverability for platforms like Woodpecker, Automailer, VisualVisitor, and MailClickConvert.

“Email warm up is no longer optional. It's the infrastructure layer of modern cold outreach,” said Malik Shamsuddin, founder of Mailivery.“We built Mailivery so marketing agencies and SaaS platforms could plug in directly and offer trusted warm-up to their users to boost sender reputation”

Agencies and SaaS tools can now integrate directly via Mailivery's API - enabling white-label or embedded email warm-up tools within their own platforms, enhancing user results while protecting sender reputation.

By integrating with platforms like Woodpecker and Automailer, Mailivery ensures users don't just send emails - they reach the inbox. The company's unique focus on deliverability-first infrastructure makes it a valuable partner for outbound-focused tools and teams worldwide.

About Mailivery

Mailivery is a bootstrapped, profitable SaaS platform helping B2B companies land in the inbox through warm-up, blacklist monitoring, email verification and deliverability insights. Trusted by over 30,000 inboxes, Mailivery is the go-to solution for growth teams, agencies, and SaaS companies building responsible cold outreach infrastructure.

Malik Shamsuddin

Mailivery

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.