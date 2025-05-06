Lambdatest Introduces Smartui Layout Comparison To Revolutionize Visual Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New SmartUI feature empowers teams to detect layout inconsistencies, enhancing UI reliability across devices, browsers, and environments.

San Francisco, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has announced the BETA version of its new Layout Comparison feature within the SmartUI SDK. This innovative tool empowers the developers and QA teams to focus on verifying the layout structure in UI testing by excluding differences in content, color, or styling.

Unlike traditional visual testing that focuses on content discrepancies like text or images, Layout Comparison specifically addresses how elements are arranged on the page. This is essential for ensuring that the layout remains consistent, regardless of the content or style changes, offering a streamlined approach to visual regression testing.

The feature brings higher accuracy to visual regression testing, supporting use cases such as responsive design validation, multi-language testing, A/B layout comparisons, and compliance with established design systems. Layout Comparison guarantees that the layout functions as intended across all devices and scenarios while working on a component library or managing a large-scale digital platform

By focusing on layout structure alone, teams can quickly detect and fix inconsistencies, enhancing the overall user experience and design accuracy. Currently in beta, Layout Comparison is available upon request for interested teams.

