Steven Lebow Joins Advisory Board Of Equator Pure Nature

Former U.S. Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank & now Chair, Senior Fellows at Milken Institute International Curtis S. Chin, who joined EPN's Advisory Board in 2014, meeting with Steven Lebow in Los Angeles to discuss Pipper Standard®'s global expansion

Equator Pure Nature, owner of the Pipper Standard® brand, announces appointment of Steven Lebow to its Advisory Board, Focused on Global Expansion.

- Steven Lebow

BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., announced that Steven Lebow joins its Advisory Board.

Equator Pure Nature (EPN), a“clean-tech” pioneer, is the owner of the award-winning PiPPER STANDARD ® brand. Based in Bangkok, Thailand, EPN produces, markets, and sells natural home, laundry, and personal care products such as laundry detergent, dishwashing liquids, cleaners, soaps, and just recently launched shampoos, conditioners and other personal care products. PiPPER STANDARD® products are made from EPN's globally patented pineapple fermentation technology.

Since its inception in 2012, from its base in Bangkok, EPN has continuously expanded its sales and distribution, and today sells PiPPER STANDARD® in approximately 14 Asian markets across numerous online and offline channels, including supermarkets, pharmacies, department and home improvement stores and many others. In Southeast Asia, PiPPER STANDARD® is known as a market leader in the natural laundry and home segments.

Steven Lebow will assist EPN in its global expansion. He is renowned for identifying consumer trends and investing at an early stage in companies focused on such trends. In multiple transactions, his investment returned between 100x to 600x its original investment, including Costco, Starbucks, PetSmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and ULTA Beauty. On a combined basis, the market capitalization of these companies currently approximates USD $600 billion. Steven Lebow's extensive network of individuals and businesses has created a powerful ecosystem for all those connected to him.

“I believe natural, plant-based products are the future for home and personal care products”, said Steven Lebow who also currently serves as Founder & CEO, Lebow & Co; Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bakken Energy and Director of various Price Family Auto Dealerships. Steven further added,“As we are already seeing from sales trends in various markets, we expect EPN's unique PiPPER STANDARD® pineapple-based products to see continuously growing demand. We have a close relationship with EPN's management as the co-founder, whom I have known for more than 30 years, worked for us at DLJ in the 1990s”.

Peter Wainman, Chairman, co-CEO (and co-Founder) of EPN, said,“We are honored that Steven Lebow, a visionary in the consumer and retail space, would join our Advisory Board. EPN's goal is to become the market leader in Asia for the natural home, laundry and personal care segments, and renowned investors like Steven add credibility to our story, and his network will assist EPN in its global expansion.”

About Steven E. Lebow

Steven Lebow is highly regarded in the investment banking community, particularly for his tenure at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ). He served as a Managing Director at DLJ from 1979 to 2000, where he led the Retail Investment Banking Group and was instrumental in advising clients across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.

Steven is celebrated for his exceptional investment acumen, having made significant investments in companies like Costco, Starbucks, PetSmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, and ULTA Beauty. These investments yielded returns between 100x to 600x the original investment, contributing to the market capitalization of these companies exceeding $600 billion. His success earned him a place in the DLJ "Hall of Fame" in 1995.

In addition to his achievements at DLJ, Steven co-founded Global Retail Partners, a venture capital firm, and later rebranded it as GRP Partners. His extensive network and expertise have made him a respected figure in the finance and investment sectors.

Steven holds a BA in Economics and Political Science with honors, Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa from UCLA. Steven received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania-Wharton School of Business. Steven received the Exxon Fellowship for his studies at Wharton.

About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry and personal care products (laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, multi-purpose cleaner, stain remover, air deodorizer, hand soaps, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more) under the brand name PiPPER STANDARD® - made from its globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. PiPPER STANDARD® products are sold in more than a dozen markets in Asia.

PiPPER STANDARD® products are made using a globally patented pineapple fermentation process which yields both natural, safe, effective cleaning as well as softening properties. The brand is a market leader in Southeast Asia in the natural laundry and home care segments, and recently introduced its personal care line.

Equator Pure Nature's purpose is to improve people's lives thru encouraging the replacement of synthetic chemicals with plant-based natural sustainable products.

EPN and its affiliated companies (the“Equator Group”) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in India, United States, Europe, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and various other markets in Asia. In aggregate, the Equator Group holds patents issued for markets representing approximately 65% of the world's GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature won the“IP Champion 2023” award for its outstanding intellectual property.

EPN, its brand PiPPER STANDARD®. and its founders have been granted numerous awards related to innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, packaging design, and entrepreneurship.

***

Web links:

Pipper Standard® (brand):

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (corporate):

Steven E. Lebow:

***

Ms. Pathitta Tantipisanu

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.