Solar Power In Zambia: 'If It Works For My Neighbour, I'll Try It Too'

In sunny Zambia, fewer than 6% of rural people have access to electricity, leaving over 94% in darkness.

Zambia could tap into solar power to light up its rural areas, but this potential has yet to be exploited. So far, only 3.23% of its installed electricity generation capacity is solar based. Even this is mainly used for basic energy services such as lighting and cellphone charging. This means that rural Zambians still have no clean source of energy for cooking, running big appliances or heating water.

There would be huge costs in connecting dispersed and isolated rural settlements to the electricity grid. Solar power could be a solution but because of poverty and unemployment, individual rural families would struggle to buy a home solar system. For example, in Zambia a solar home system that powers just two bulbs costs around US$52 and yet on average, rural people earn and survive on less than $1.50 per day.

We are researchers in sustainable energy, environmental studies, social sciences, and the transition to green energy in rural areas. We set out to explore how rural Zambian people make decisions about whether to adopt solar power or not. Over six months, we interviewed 58 people in three remote rural regions of Zambia.

The group included male and female subsistence farmers and charcoal producers. About 98% of rural households in Zambia rely on biomass fuels like charcoal and firewood, and selling charcoal alone contributes about 32% to rural families' incomes.

Our research led us to come up with a new research framework that we named the rural development stakeholder hybrid adoption model. It brings together insights from behaviour change, technology adoption, and social influence theories and allowed us to analyse what helps or hinders people in rural Zambia when they consider taking up solar power.

Our key finding was that rural Zambians are most influenced by observational learning: seeing their neighbours using solar power successfully and hearing about their neighbours' experiences.

This shows that peer influence, mindset, and community participation affect adoption of solar. Policy makers should make use of social influence to speed up the rollout of clean energy in rural Zambia.

The role of social influence

In Kenya , social influence helped solar lantern adoption reach 96%. In Rwanda and Malawi , community leaders and peer examples helped spread solar home systems.

In rural Zambia, over 80% of people we spoke to had mobile phones, solar torches or solar-powered phone chargers even though these initially seemed unaffordable. Our research found that people saw their neighbours using these technologies, heard about their benefits, and decided to try them too.

This kind of learning – from seeing and talking to others – is called social learning. It shows how word of mouth and real-life examples can lead people to adopt new ideas.

We believe the same can happen with increased solar panel adoption in rural areas. Like mobile phones, which people started using before they'd ever had a landline, solar power can bypass power lines and bring clean electricity to homes far from the grid.

Social learning works

About 16.6% of rural households , or 683,225 homes, have installed solar systems.

The people we interviewed for our study told us social learning inspired them to take up solar power. As one farmer said:

Another farmer told us:

Community ownership builds self-reliance

Our research also found that community ownership matters. When projects are led by locals, rather than set up by donors or government, they're more likely to succeed:

Other people we interviewed spoke of free stoves donated by aid agencies that were supposed to benefit rural people because they used less firewood. But they did not generate enough heat to cook food in the same way as charcoal or firewood. Another person pointed out that in the case of water boreholes installed by aid agencies, 70% failed in their area after the agencies left.

Our research found that a belief in self-reliance, not dependency on aid, fosters real adoption of new technology. Another person we interviewed said:

What needs to happen next

Our findings are clear: solar take-up in rural Zambia isn't just about the technology – it's about people, trust, visibility, and empowerment.

We have four recommendations for government, policy makers, aid agencies, and other organisations involved in promoting solar adoption and sustainable energy in rural areas:



Address mindset barriers: Workshops could shift people's thinking from“we need help” to“we can do this ourselves”.

Make policies work for people: Zambia's Ministry of Energy should support flexible payment and ownership models, like pay-as-you-go solar, and ensure that rural financing for solar systems is available.

Improve communication: Campaigns in local languages, using radio, community theatre or trusted local leaders, can explain where to buy reliable solar, what it costs, and what it can do. Tailor solutions to real needs: Solar systems should meet specific local demands, like powering irrigation pumps, cold storage for crops , fridges for vaccines and food, or charging stations in schools.

By doing this, Zambia can close the rural energy gap and unlock lasting change.