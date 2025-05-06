JOHN ANTHONY WINE & SPIRITS STRENGTHENS SALES LEADERSHIP AND FINE WINE FOCUS WITH KEY APPOINTMENTS

Strategic Hires and Promotions Build Upon Recent Commercial Sales Organization Expansion

NAPA, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John Anthony Wine & Spirits today announces two key appointments to its Sales leadership team, deepening its focus on fine wine retail. Industry veteran Brian Rogers joins the company as Vice President Sales-Western Region, having formerly run California's Fine Wine Division for Southern Glazers Wines & Spirits (SGWS). Dallas Brennan has been promoted to Vice President of Fine Wine, having led Direct Sales and Hospitality for John Anthony's direct-to-consumer brands. These strategic appointments complement John Anthony Wine & Spirits' recently expanded Commercial Sales team that added four leadership roles focused on national and regional chain retail.

"Following our Commercial Sales realignment in March, these two new appointments represent another significant step in our growth strategy," says John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO of John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "Brian and Dallas bring exceptional expertise and industry relationships that will strengthen the presence of our super premium and luxury brands in fine wine retail and dining in our biggest markets."

Brian Rogers, Vice President Sales-Western Region – Rogers brings more than 25 years of wine and spirits industry expertise to his new role, most recently serving as General Sales Manager for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits' Fine Wine Division in California. His deep experience includes leadership positions managing chain, on-premise and off-premise business, with particular expertise in the fine wine segment. Rogers' background engaging with leading fine wine suppliers and developing strategic sales programs for iconic brands uniquely positions him to spearhead growth for John Anthony Wine & Spirits throughout California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington.

Dallas Brennan, Vice President of Fine Wine – Brennan is a nine-year veteran of the John Anthony Wine & Spirits team, with an impressive background in luxury hospitality and direct-to-consumer sales. His discerning oversight of tasting room operations, consumer engagement and loyalty programs, and event operations for the John Anthony Wine & Spirits portfolio has made him an indispensable member of the team. His previous experience includes leadership roles at Larkmead Vineyards, Neat Wines, Morimoto Restaurants, and The French Laundry. An Advanced Sommelier, Brennan's expertise in creating exceptional wine experiences and luxury hospitality programs will be instrumental in securing outstanding placements for John Anthony's super premium and luxury brands: John Anthony Vineyards, Napa Valley; Serial Wines, Paso Robles; Weather Wines, Sonoma Coast; and new fine wine offerings.

"These appointments represent our continued investment in building the industry's most capable Sales leadership team," says James Bradney, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer of John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "Brian and Dallas' fine wine expertise complements our recently expanded Commercial Sales organization and positions us to deliver growth for the entire John Anthony portfolio across all channels."

John Anthony Wine & Spirits invites media and industry partners to meet the expanded Sales leadership team at the upcoming Aspen Food & Wine Festival, where they will be showcasing Butter Wines, Serial Wines, NEW Johnny Tejas Ranch Water, and NEW Hachidori Japanese Sake at the Grand Tasting. Trade partners are also invited to a private event featuring the company's full portfolio of wine, spirits, and yet-to-be-released offerings. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Art Pinn, Executive Vice President of Sales [email protected]

About John Anthony Wine & Spirits

Founder John Anthony Truchard started John Anthony Wine & Spirits in 2003 with signature Napa Valley wine brand, John Anthony Vineyards, which continues to receive critical acclaim today. The company has experienced significant growth creating several wine brands including popular Butter Wines , which disrupted the wine aisle with its quality and simplicity-receiving multi-year Hot Brand and Blue Chip Brand awards; Serial Wines , Paso Robles-a quality series of killer wines from this thrilling region; and Weather Wines , Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs from Sonoma Coast. John Anthony Wine & Spirits expansion beyond wine began with Johnny Tejas, a real-Tequila soda RTD; continues with new Japanese Sake brand, Hachidori ; and more offerings to come. Graced with a vision to become the next billion dollar beverage company, the company continues to expand its portfolio in key growth sectors building on four core pillars: Authenticity of products we believe in: Application of craftsmanship; Prioritization of "Great Flavor First"; and Growth through anticipation and innovation. Learn more at JohnAnthonyWS .

SOURCE John Anthony Wine & Spirits

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED