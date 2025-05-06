FIELDWIRE BY HILTI AND BOXLOCK INTRODUCE REAL-TIME INTEGRATION FOR LOCKOUT TAGOUT ON SINGLE-LINE DRAWINGS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new integration, officially being launched in tandem with the industry's annual Construction Safety Week , allows Fieldwire users to assign LOTO tasks directly to single-line electrical diagrams. Each task is seamlessly synchronized with corresponding LOTO locations managed by BoxLock Control, BoxLock's comprehensive access control software. Updates made in the field via BoxLock's intelligent padlocks or LOTO tags automatically reflect in Fieldwire, giving project teams immediate visibility into the current safety status of electrical systems on their one line drawings and plans.

Robust lockout/tagout procedures are critical to workplace safety, where according to OSHA, they help avoid approximately 50,000 injuries and 120 fatalities each year. Electrical incidents are 30 times more likely to be fatal general workplace injuries. Despite being the most trained in electrical safety, electricians account for nearly 1 in 4 workplace electrocutions-and 37% of electrical fatalities in construction-underscoring how frequent exposure to hazards and lapses in NFPA's Lockout/Tagout procedures can prove fatal even for experts. By integrating BoxLock's intelligent access control technology with Fieldwire's platform, teams gain new tools to better manage hazardous energy sources, support compliance efforts, and reduce the risk of preventable accidents.

The Senior Innovation Specialist in Rosendin's Innovation Group, Tyler Westfall, who was an early contributor to BoxLock's LOTO standards alignment process with NFPA and Rosendin's internal processes, commented: "We're always looking for ways to streamline communication between the office, jobsite trailer, and the teams in the field. This solution bridges that gap by combining physical lockout tagout with the digital drawings crews use as their daily source of truth."

"Our integration with Fieldwire sets a new standard for jobsite safety and coordination," said Brad Ruffkess, CEO of BoxLock. "Teams now have live visibility into LOTO status directly on their drawings, significantly reducing risk and simplifying compliance. This advancement underscores our commitment to transforming construction safety practices through intelligent access control."

The integration addresses critical safety requirements by streamlining Lockout/Tagout processes, enhancing regulatory compliance, and minimizing manual errors. Real-time synchronization ensures that all stakeholders-from general contractors and electrical subcontractors to safety officers-can confidently manage hazardous energy safely and effectively.

"Real-time updates of LOTO tasks on single-line drawings align perfectly with our commitment to provide construction teams with essential tools for safer, more efficient operations," stated Puneet Raj, Fieldwire General Manager. "By combining Fieldwire's intuitive planning and coordination tools with BoxLock's intelligent access control, we're enabling jobsite teams to achieve greater visibility, coordination, and safety."

Key Benefits of the Integration:



Real-time visualization of LOTO status directly on electrical single-line drawings



Bi-directional synchronization helps ensure accurate updates across both platforms



Enhanced compliance with OSHA and NFPA 70E standards through automated audit trails

Improved operational efficiency and reduced risk on construction sites

The integration is currently available for all Fieldwire and BoxLock enterprise customers. For additional information or to request a demo, visit .

About Fieldwire by Hilti

Fieldwire is an all-in-one jobsite management software that connects the field to the office - from the foremen to the project manager and everyone in between. This enables efficient real-time information sharing within the entire team, resulting in notable time savings. Each Fieldwire user, whether in the field or office, gains up to one hour per day for more productive tasks, thanks to streamlined planning and communication. Established in 2013, and acquired in 2021 by Hilti, Fieldwire plays a pivotal role in Hilti's strategic efforts to enhance contractors' efficiency and productivity globally. Learn more at .

About BoxLock

BoxLock is the Intelligent Access Control Platform trusted by leading contractors to lock anything, log everything and automate. The company's patented, connected padlocks and access control software solutions secure tools, materials, and workflows, delivering real-time data and automation to enhance safety, efficiency, and compliance across complex job sites. For more information, visit .

About Hilti

Hilti is a leading provider of high quality tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder-actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, and solutions for tool crib productivity. Adding greater efficiencies to customers' businesses, Hilti has tools with integrated features for improved worker and jobsite safety, advanced technologies and software for smoother workflows, and services that simplify construction management-ultimately making construction better. Hilti's North American headquarters are in Plano, Texas.

Sources:

A Better Understanding of NFPA 70E: Comparing Electrical Fatalities in Specific Occupations

Fatal Work Injuries Caused by Exposure to Electricity in 2020

USAF Electrical Safety

OSHA Lockout/Tagout Factsheet

SOURCE Hilti