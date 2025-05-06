Best Poker Sites: Betworthy Picks Ignition As The Top Online Poker Site For High Traffic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Launched back in 2013, Ignition is a mega-popular poker site that offers tons of cash games, large pot tournaments, and a good selection of weekly free rolls. But why should you choose Ignition over other poker sites? Betworthy, a casino testing agency, claims it's the best poker site right now, and they wrote this report to prove their case.

Overview of the Best Online Poker Site

Ignition Poker Pros



Over $2 million in weekly tournament GTDs

Generous poker welcome bonus of 150% up to $1,500

Weekly freerolls and multi-table tournaments

24-hour crypto withdrawals

Fast-fold (zone) poker available Good selection of casino games

Ignition Poker Cons



No 7-card stud poker No poker reload bonus

Stand-Out Features of Ignition Poker



One of the most visited poker sites in North America

Generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000

Play up to 4 tables at once

Large selection of cash games, Sit n' Go's, and tournaments

Fast withdrawals

Convenient deposit options (crypto payments accepted)

Over $2 million GDT in weekly prize pools Fast sign-up process

Picking the Best Poker Sites for Real Money

Here are the benchmarks the team at Betworthy used to choose the best online poker casinos:





1. Reputation & Licensing

BetWorthy verifies each site's licensing credentials and operational history. Only platforms licensed by reputable authorities are included. Sites with unresolved scandals or payment issues are excluded from consideration.

2. Game Variety & Software

A diverse poker offering is essential. BetWorthy looks for a wide range of games, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Stud, Sit & Go, and multi-table tournaments. Rankings also account for software performance, mobile compatibility, interface design, and stability.

3. Player Traffic & Competition Level

Using independent traffic data and in-house observations, BetWorthy assesses player activity levels and liquidity. Higher traffic scores are awarded to sites with busy cash tables and frequent tournaments. BetWorthy also considers the average skill level, giving casual-friendly sites extra points.

4. Bonuses & Promotions

BetWorthy analyzes welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, loyalty programs, rakeback offers, and freerolls. Sites offering real value with fair terms and achievable wagering requirements receive higher rankings.

5. Rake & Fees

Transparent and competitive rake structures are a must. BetWorthy compares rake percentages, caps, and any associated tournament fees, while also considering VIP programs and cashback opportunities.

6. Security & Fair Play

BetWorthy only recommends poker sites that implement strong security measures, such as SSL encryption and anti-collusion tools. RNG certifications and policies that ensure fair play are also factored into the final score.

7. Banking Options & Payout Speed

Each site's payment system is tested for speed, reliability, and ease of use. BetWorthy favors platforms that support multiple currencies, including crypto, with fast withdrawals and minimal fees.

8. Customer Support

BetWorthy evaluates customer service by testing live chat, email support, and help resources. 24/7 availability, quick response times, and knowledgeable support staff all contribute to a site's score.

9. Mobile Experience

With many players gaming on the go, BetWorthy prioritizes poker sites with well-optimized mobile apps or responsive browser platforms that retain full functionality for gameplay, tournaments, and account management.

10. User Feedback

BetWorthy reviews player comments, forum threads, and complaint records to detect patterns of positive or negative experiences. Sites with consistently strong community feedback and responsive management rank higher.

How to Play Online Poker

If you've never signed up with an online poker site, the process can be intimidating. To remove any confusion, we'll walk through the step-by-step process of opening an account and claiming the Ignition welcome bonus.

Step 1: Create an Online Poker Account



Pull up the Ignition Poker website

Click the 'Join' button in the top right corner

Enter your name, DOB, phone number, email address, and ZIP code Agree to the ToS and click 'Register'

Step 2: Confirm Your Account



Open your email inbox and find the email from Ignition Poker (check your spam folder if you don't see it)

Open the email and click the confirmation link inside (it'll take you back to the Ignition poker login page) Login again

Step 3: Download The Ignition Poker Software (for Desktop only)



If you haven't done so already, download the poker software through the homepage

Once downloaded, install the software and open it When open, use your login credentials to access your account

Step 4: Fund Your Account, Claim a Bonus, and Play Poker



Once logged in, click on the 'Cashier' section to fund your poker account

Choose your desired deposit method (Bitcoin, Litecoin, credit card, etc.)

Select any available bonuses you wish to redeem (like the welcome promo)

Follow and complete the deposit instructions Once funded, pick an online poker room or tournament and start playing!

How Does the Best Poker Site Treat Its Players?

Overall, Ignition Casino treats its players well, and whether you're a serious or casual player, the site offers several benefits that make it worth using, the most important being:

Convenient Payment Options

Along with credit cards and direct bank transfers, Ignition accepts deposits via several popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, and Tether.

It's also one of the few online poker sites to accept MatchPay, a popular peer-2-peer payment network that supports PayPal, Zelle, CashApp, Apple Pay, and Venmo payments.

Some banking options are only available once you hit certain VIP levels, however, and new players typically find themselves without access to Bitcoin SV and MatchPay.

For withdrawals, players have the choice of cryptocurrencies, paper checks, and MatchPay transfers. When cashing out using crypto or MatchPay, withdrawal requests are typically processed within 24 hours, making Ignition one of the best online poker sites for fast payouts.

Responsive Customer Support

At Ignition, players can access customer support through one of two avenues; the site's live chat feature or the Ignition Forum.

While the live chat feature offers access to human (not robot) customer support agents, waiting times can be as high as 20 minutes during peak hours.

For a faster (and more detailed) response, we recommend checking out the Ignition Forum. Not only does the forum provide access to customer support staff, but it's also used by players to talk about bonuses, upcoming tournaments, strategy, and anything else poker-related.

Solid VIP Program

Players are rewarded with 'Ignition Miles (IM)' when playing real money poker games. IM can be redeemed for bonus cash, and the amount a player receives depends on several factors, including how much they pay in tourney fees and rake generated.

Moreover, the number of IMs received varies by poker game type, with the current scheme working out as follows:



Ring Games: 15 Ignition Miles per $1 of rake

Poker Tournaments: 15 Ignition Miles per $1 of fees Jackpot Sit and Go's: 1.5 Ignition Miles per $1 of buy-in

These figures can improve somewhat as you work your way up through the different VIP levels. What's more, unlike other VIP programs, players never lose their level due to inactivity.

Besides Ignition Miles, the VIP program gives users access to exclusive free roll tournaments (some of which have guaranteed prize pools of $2,500) plus free entry into select Ignition poker tournaments.

Quality Poker Software

While poker games are accessible through the Ignition homepage, you won't find many rooms to choose from. Instead, you'll need to download the Ignition poker software to access everything the site has to offer.

Sporting an intuitive and easy-to-use layout, Ignition's desktop client makes it easy to switch between games and even lets you customize the color of the cards and table.

While the software may appear somewhat basic, it does let you create default buy-in settings and download a complete copy of your hand history (a feature that serious players may appreciate).

In Depth Review of the Top Online Poker Site for Real Money

At Ignition, poker players will find a healthy selection of the following:

Ignition Cash Games

Most of Ignition's cash game action is focused around No Limit and Fixed Limit Texas Hold'em, with stakes ranging from $.05/$0.10 up to $10/$20 (with a good number of options in-between).

While Fixed Limit games are limited to 6 players, No Limit games can seat a maximum of 9 players, making them tons of fun. Players will also find a decent selection of Heads Up (2 player) poker games available.

Along with Hold'em, Ignition also supports a decent selection of Pot Limit Omaha Hi and Omaha Hi/Lo games. Like Hold'em, stakes range from $.05/$0.10 up to $10/$20, and no all-in protection is available.

Zone Poker

Available in Hold'em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi/Lo, Zone Poker is a fast-paced poker format with next to no downtime.

How does it work?

Whenever a player folds, they're instantly shuffled off to a new table, providing them with constant action.

While the number of fast-fold poker tables is less than the number of cash games and Sit & Go's, some games hold over 50 players, and pots range from $4.50 all the way up to $150.

Moreover, because the Player/Flop is almost always above 35%, most games are pretty loose, meaning players can get good value from big hands.

Sit & Go Poker Tournaments

Ignition stocks a refreshing variety of Sit & Go style poker tournaments, including regular 200k Hold'em satellites, 3 table Sit & Go's - and our personal favorite - the 2-table $10 Knockout tournaments.

With these, buy-ins are set at $25 + $2.50, and first place takes home a cool $108. What's more, players are awarded $10 for each participant they knock out of contention, making them highly lucrative.

For something a little more accessible, we recommend checking out the 3-table Sit & Go's. Featuring a buy-in of just $5 + $0.50, these games seat a minimum of 27 players and feature ever-escalating blinds that start at 10/20 and increase every 10 minutes.

Jackpot Sit & Go's

Looking to get the most out of a small bankroll? If so, check out Ignition's Jackpot Sit and Go games.

While they can be a grind, these three-player games give you a chance to play for big jackpots with a relatively small buy-in. For example, the smallest Jackpot Sit & Go comes with a $600 jackpot and buy-in of just $0.50.

Looking for something a little more lucrative?

The largest value game has a $100 buy-in and a jackpot of up to $120,000. Better yet, you can play up to 4 of these games at once for added action.

Scheduled Poker Tournaments

With over 150 tourneys in play at any given moment (with buy-ins ranging from $0.50 up to $1,000), Ignition is certainly stacked when it comes to tournament action.

In addition to several $200k GTD satellites, you'll also find a regular assortment of action-packed $15k GTD PKOs that can feature well over 170 players.

Not only are re-entries allowed, but there's a total of 21 prizes up for grabs, including a first-place prize of over $3,000.

What about free rolls?

Make a crypto deposit of $20 or more between Friday and Thursday and receive a free ticket to one of Ignition's $2,500 weekly freerolls. Not interested in using crypto? Ignition poker also runs $2,500 freerolls as part of its rewards program, although you'll need to be Chrome level (the second tier) to receive a ticket.

If you consider yourself something of a high roller or just want a chance at some serious money, Ignition Poker has regular NL Hold'em Jackpot Sit and Go's with a top prize of $100 - 160k ($100 buy-in).

Ignition Poker also runs daily Omaha and Omaha Hi/Lo tournaments, including a nightly, $4,000 guaranteed PKO and daily $200k satellites.

Finally, Ignition hosts several marquee events, including the Black Diamond Poker Open, the Festival of Felt, and the Golden Spade Poker Open.

When you add it all up, Ignition has over $2 million guaranteed in weekly prize pools available, making it one of the best places online for tournaments to play.

5 Tips for Playing Online Poker for Real Money

Before signing up with Ignition poker, there are a few things you should be aware of, the most important being:

Anonymous Tables

At Ignition, all players are anonymous, and the site strictly forbids the use of HUDs and other tracking software (meaning the action can be on the soft side). Nevertheless, because of the lucrative tournaments and large user base, the site is home to tons of serious players.

These anonymous tables also make Ignition poker a good choice for new or casual players looking to hone their skills in a shark-free zone.

KYC Policy

Like most legit online poker sites, Ignition requires all players to submit basic KYC information before conducting a withdrawal. That said, some players have reported making low-value crypto withdrawals without submitting KYC documentation.

Large Poker Network

Ignition operates on the Pai Wang Luo Network (PWLN), which has become one of the largest US-facing poker networks in the world.

Why is this important? Well, to be able to join tournaments at any given time or play ring games, there have to be players online to go up against - and that's not possible without a good poker network.

Pros of Playing Poker Online vs. in Land-Based Poker Casinos

Along with all the things mentioned above, Ignition offers several other benefits, the most important being:

Decent 'Rakeback' Program

While Ignition does have a rakeback program, it's nowhere near as generous as what you'll find at other poker sites. Nevertheless, players can generate rake, and the exact amount depends on what game and stakes they're playing.

For example, if you're playing Fixed Limit games with stakes between $0.05/$0.10 and $1.00/$2.00, you'll get $0.01 for every $0.20 you put in the pot.

While the rake may seem low (and worse yet, isn't available to all players), the Ignition Miles program does make up for this.

Hundreds of Slots and Casino Games

If you want to take a break from playing poker, Ignition stocks over 300 slots and casino games, all of which are provided by top studios like Rival, BetSoft, and Spinomenal.

You'll also find an excellent selection of live dealer blackjack, including a couple of early payout games with a 99.5% RTP.

Virtual Sports Betting

Although live sports betting is unavailable, Ignition does offer virtual sports betting options, including basketball, soccer, and horse racing. While these virtual events may lack the excitement of live-action sports, they do run 24/7, meaning there's always some action available.

Best Poker Sites - FAQ

Is Online Poker Safe?

Yes, Ignition Poker is safe. Along with an acceptable gaming license and industry-standard RNG technology, Ignition operates on one of the largest US-facing poker networks and is the site of choice for thousands of players.

Can I Play Zone Poker Online?

Yes, you can play Zone Poker at Ignition. While the selection of Zone Poker games is on the small side, it does offer decent variety, and you'll find NL Hold'em, PL Omaha, and PL Omaha Hi/Lo games in play.

What's more, these games are pretty loose, and it's not uncommon to find Zone Poker games with a PLRS/Flop above 35%.

How Many Poker Games Can I Play At Once?

Ignition poker lets users play up to 4 games at once. That said, there are a few multi-table tournaments that let users play up to 21 tables at once!

Are Deposits and Withdrawals Instant?

While deposits are credited instantly, withdrawals can take up to 24 hours to complete (which is still pretty good, considering some online casinos can take up to 5 business days). If speed is important to you, Bitcoin payouts have the fastest withdrawal times.

Is There an Online Poker App?

No, Ignition Poker doesn't have a mobile app. However, it does have an instant-play mobile website that lets players access the site's entire catalog of poker games and tournaments.

How Does Poker Count Towards Bonus Playthrough Requirements?

At the Ignition Poker website, poker bonus funds don't have playthrough requirements and, instead, are released at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles earned.

How to Withdraw Money from Poker Sites?

At Ignition poker, players can withdraw money via cryptocurrencies, paper checks, or Match Pay. To initiate a withdrawal, log into your account and visit the 'Cashier' section.

What Is the Minimum Deposit to Play Online Poker?

The minimum deposit amount at Ignition varies by banking method. While credit cards and MatchPay have a minimum deposit requirement of $20, cryptocurrencies have a minimum deposit requirement of $10 to $50, depending on the coin in question.

What Network Is Ignition Poker?

Ignition poker is on the Pai Wang Luo Network (PWLN), which it shares with Bodog and Bovada. PWLN is the second-largest US-facing poker network and accepts players from 12 different countries.

Betworthy's Wrap up on the Best Online Poker Sites

If you're looking for a beginner-friendly online poker room with tons of tournaments and a good selection of low-stakes cash games, Ignition certainly fits the bill.

What's more, Ignition is one of the few legitimate online poker sites and has a history of being reputable and trustworthy.

Editorial Note

This article is provided solely for informational and entertainment purposes. Nothing within should be interpreted as legal, financial, or professional advice. Readers should carry out their own research before participating in any gambling activities or signing up with any online casinos mentioned.

Gambling Caution

Online gambling comes with financial risks and may lead to addictive behavior or monetary loss. We urge all readers to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, professional help is available. The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) can be contacted at 1-800-522-4700 or visited online at .

21+ only. It is up to each individual to verify whether online gambling is permitted under their local, state, or federal laws. Neither the publisher, the authors, nor any syndication partners condone or support unlawful gambling. Participation in online gambling is done at the reader's own discretion and risk.

Affiliate Transparency

This article may include affiliate links. If you click on a link and make a purchase or register, a commission may be earned, at no extra cost to you.

Syndication and Liability Disclaimer

Any third-party publishers, media platforms, or syndication partners that republish this content do so understanding that it is meant for informational purposes only. These entities are not responsible for the legality, accuracy, or interpretation of the material.





