NATIONAL HOME IMPROVEMENT MONTH: ZIRCON WATER DETECTORS HELP HOMEOWNERS MINIMIZE COSTLY DAMAGE

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zircon Corporation (OTCQX:ZRCN ), a Silicon Valley-based technology innovator providing 50 years of precision with its electronic hand tools, offers an extensive line of Leak AlertTM water detectors designed to provide critical protection. These advanced detection devices can help homeowners and property managers discover water leaks before they cause significant and costly damage.

According to the Insurance Information Institute ( ), water damage and freezing account for nearly 24% of all homeowners' insurance claims, with the average claim costing $11,098. Water damage ranks as the second most common homeowners' insurance claim, with one in 50 homes filing a claim yearly. Even more concerning, water leaks in homes waste nearly 1 trillion gallons of water annually in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency ( ).

Zircon Leak AlertTM water detectors can detect even the smallest amount of water or moisture.

Leak AlertTM Electronic Water Detector – This stand-alone water detector alerts users with a loud alarm when it detects moisture. It's ideal for placement near water heaters, washing machines, dishwashers, and under sinks. Powered by a 9V battery, the Leak AlertTM electronic water detector provides an affordable first line of defense against water damage.

Leak AlertTM WiFi Smart Water Detector – Zircon's flagship water detector combines reliable leak detection with cloud-based communications and Wi-Fi modules. The Leak AlertTM WiFi includes a customizable and expandable system based on the user's needs, and operates without the need for an external hub, subscription fees, or specialized app. It's one of the most cost-effective smart water detectors on the market. When water is detected, the device sounds a powerful 105 dB alarm, while sending email alerts to contacts designated by the user. Powered by a 3V lithium battery, it can provide audible and visual alerts for up to 8 hours, even during power outages. A low-battery indicator is included for optimal safety.

Leak AlertTM X Smart Water Detector – This innovative smart water detector operates similarly to the Leak AlertTM WiFi but features a unique two-part design with a main unit connected to a water-sensing probe via a 9.8ft (3m) cable. It's ideal for single family homes, multi-unit apartments, office buildings, rental properties, hotels, and schools. Powered by a long-life 3V Lithium battery, the Leak AlertTM X smart water detector sensor can be placed anywhere the potential for flooding or leaks exists, while keeping the alarm unit accessible via its built-in magnet or integrated mounting plate.

Zircon water detectors build on the company's 50-year legacy of electronic tool innovation. Since introducing the world's first electronic stud finder in 1980, Zircon has developed over 80 global patents and Registered Designs. It continues to apply its sensor-based technology expertise to solve practical household problems.

Zircon Leak AlertTM water detectors are available at major retailers, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, True Value Hardware, Amazon, and directly through Zircon. Prices start at $16.

