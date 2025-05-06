Uplight Secures Leadership In Guidehouse Home Energy Management Providers Category And Unveils New Demand Stack Activation Engine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uplight Recognized as Strategic, Cutting-Edge Leader by Guidehouse and Environment + Energy Leader, Driving Customer Action and Grid Resiliency Amid Industry Momentum

BOULDER, Colo., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uplight , a clean energy technology company that unlocks grid capacity by activating customers and their connected devices to generate, shift, and save energy, today announced new distinctions received for its capabilities and the launch of its new Demand Stack Activation Engine, designed to increase customer participation in clean energy and load flexibility programs.

Uplight earned a leadership position in the recently published Guidehouse Home Energy Management System Leaderboard . Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) measure, monitor and manage residential energy usage in the home or on the grid via hardware or software. The report evaluated 10 HEMS providers that offer solutions for consumers, utilities or both across a range of criteria, including vision, go-to-market strategy and technology. Uplight was named to the Leader category and recognized for its comprehensive energy management features, robust end-user bases, and well-documented performance for delivering energy savings and other customer benefits.

Guidehouse highlighted Uplight's cutting-edge technology. The report states, "despite being one of the younger companies in this Leaderboard, Uplight has one of the most advanced HEMS in terms of cutting-edge technology. The company continues to expand and improve on its energy management features...add[ing] a market-leading edge DER management system (DERMS) to its platform, enabling it to provide advanced load management solutions to its clients."

Additionally, Uplight's Rates Engagement solution has been recognized as a Top Product in the Software and Cloud category by the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards . Setting Uplight apart was its extensive user research, personalized user experience and accurate estimates that enable customers to confidently enroll in new time-of-use (TOU) rates, where energy pricing is more aligned with the cost of delivery. An E+E Leader judge commented, "time-of-use rates are a game changer for utilities looking to meet their decarbonization goals, but they can be confusing for customers. Uplight simplifies the process by removing the guesswork, offering a simplified, personalized journey that educates and drives real action."

As utilities seek to boost grid resiliency and flexibility to meet growing electricity demand, Uplight is introducing its new Demand Stack Activation Engine to help utility program teams meet this challenge by increasing participation in residential & business customer programs such as behavioral and programmatic energy efficiency, electrification, time-varying rates, dispatchable demand response (DR) and virtual power plant (VPP) programs.

These programs are typically siloed in a utility, leading to customer confusion and unrealized participation potential. Uplight's Demand Stack Activation Engine uses a 360° view of customer energy and program data to deliver personalized insights that guide customers to the right bundle of clean energy and load flexibility offerings. Not only does this maximize both customer and grid value, but it also enables utilities to break down silos for more integrated and coordinated planning.

"With load growth here to stay, engaging customers of all segments in the energy transition is no longer optional-it's essential," said Hannah Bascom, Uplight's Chief Growth Officer. "While over 75% of customers express interest in taking clean energy action, less than 10% actually do. Our Demand Stack Activation Engine changes that by mobilizing customers and their distributed energy resources at scale, delivering personalized experiences that maximize participation across all segments to meet increased demand."

Enhancing Energy Customer Engagement

As part of enabling the Demand Stack Activation engine and expanding energy customer participation, Uplight has also enhanced its platform and solution offerings to better serve the unique needs and customer journeys of specific customer segments:



Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) Engagement enables utilities to drive income-qualified customer program participation and advance affordability by identifying and targeting customers with relevant programs through energy alerts, personalized recruitment and access to free or low-cost energy-saving devices.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Driver Engagement enables utilities to increase participation in grid-stabilizing charging programs via EV detection, personalized insights and recommendations, custom enrollment flows and bundled charger installation.

Expanded Marketplace Offerings enables utilities to boost home electrification with heat pump information and contractor recommendations via Energysage on Uplight Marketplaces , as well as offer free shipping. Utilities adding free shipping have seen a significant 42% increase in customer satisfaction scores. Business Customer Engagement enables utilities to better reach business customers and drive savings and sustainability outcomes with personalized energy insights, a proactive outbound engagement suite, commercial and industrial (C&I) load flexibility, comprehensive rates education and carbon reporting.

Through its innovative Demand Stack approach and personalized customer engagement strategies, Uplight is transforming how utilities and their customers participate in the clean energy transition. By bridging the gap between customer interest, action and ongoing participation, Uplight is partnering with energy providers to create a more resilient grid while accelerating decarbonization efforts across North America.

About Uplight

Uplight is a clean energy technology company that unlocks grid capacity by activating customers and their connected devices to generate, shift, and save energy. Uplight enables sustainable load growth by combining personalized customer experiences with an open, flexible load management platform through the Uplight Demand Stack: integrating energy efficiency, electrification, rates, and flexibility programs to improve grid resilience, reduce costs, and accelerate decarbonization for both energy providers and their customers.

Uplight serves over 80 energy providers, including 8 of the 10 largest North American utilities, and is a certified B-Corporation whose purpose is to create a more sustainable future using business as a force for good. To learn more about Uplight, visit .

