Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ABC Supply And Jobnimbus Integration Delivers Enhanced Speed, Accuracy, And Visibility For Roofing Contractors


2025-05-06 08:01:11
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The new integration eliminates guesswork and delays-giving roofers end-to-end control over material orders, all within JobNimbus.

Contractors want simplicity and confidence when it comes to ordering materials. This integration delivers both, fully embedded inside the tools they're already using to run their businesses.” - Kris Kieffer, Director of Customer Enablement at ABC SupplyLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since teaming up last year, ABC Supply Co., Inc. and JobNimbus have been working together to make life easier for roofing contractors. Now, with their integration in action, contractors using JobNimbus can easily order materials through ABC Supply with greater speed, accuracy, and transparency-streamlining one of the most critical workflows in the business.

With both teams focused on what matters most to contractors, the collaboration has strengthened the integration and expanded its capabilities. The result? Significant improvements across key performance areas:

- Fewer order errors, reducing costly mistakes and callbacks
- Faster time to fulfillment, getting materials to the job site sooner
- Improved order tracking and visibility, giving contractors greater control from quote to delivery

"This isn't just an integration anymore-it's a true engine of efficiency for roofing contractors," said Eric Spitz, Senior Director of Suppliers at JobNimbus. "We've worked hand-in-hand with ABC Supply to refine every step of the process, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."

ABC Supply echoed the sentiment. "Contractors want simplicity and confidence when it comes to ordering materials," said Kris Kieffer, Director of Customer Enablement at ABC Supply. "This integration delivers both, fully embedded inside the tools they're already using to run their businesses."

The integration is now available to all JobNimbus users with an ABC Supply account.

Contractors can start leveraging the benefits immediately by visiting or reaching out to ....

About ABC Supply
ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and select exterior and interior building products in North America. With over 1,000 locations, ABC Supply is dedicated to helping professional contractors succeed. Learn more at .

About JobNimbus
JobNimbus is an end-to-end roofing software platform built to help contractors grow and scale their businesses. From sales to production, JobNimbus simplifies every step of the workflow. Discover more at .

Kaili Smith
JobNimbus
+1 (855) 964-6287
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN06052025003118003196ID1109512949

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search