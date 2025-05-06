ABC Supply And Jobnimbus Integration Delivers Enhanced Speed, Accuracy, And Visibility For Roofing Contractors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new integration eliminates guesswork and delays-giving roofers end-to-end control over material orders, all within JobNimbus.

- Kris Kieffer, Director of Customer Enablement at ABC SupplyLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since teaming up last year, ABC Supply Co., Inc. and JobNimbus have been working together to make life easier for roofing contractors. Now, with their integration in action, contractors using JobNimbus can easily order materials through ABC Supply with greater speed, accuracy, and transparency-streamlining one of the most critical workflows in the business.With both teams focused on what matters most to contractors, the collaboration has strengthened the integration and expanded its capabilities. The result? Significant improvements across key performance areas:- Fewer order errors, reducing costly mistakes and callbacks- Faster time to fulfillment, getting materials to the job site sooner- Improved order tracking and visibility, giving contractors greater control from quote to delivery"This isn't just an integration anymore-it's a true engine of efficiency for roofing contractors," said Eric Spitz, Senior Director of Suppliers at JobNimbus. "We've worked hand-in-hand with ABC Supply to refine every step of the process, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."ABC Supply echoed the sentiment. "Contractors want simplicity and confidence when it comes to ordering materials," said Kris Kieffer, Director of Customer Enablement at ABC Supply. "This integration delivers both, fully embedded inside the tools they're already using to run their businesses."The integration is now available to all JobNimbus users with an ABC Supply account.Contractors can start leveraging the benefits immediately by visiting or reaching out to ....About ABC SupplyABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and select exterior and interior building products in North America. With over 1,000 locations, ABC Supply is dedicated to helping professional contractors succeed. Learn more at .About JobNimbusJobNimbus is an end-to-end roofing software platform built to help contractors grow and scale their businesses. From sales to production, JobNimbus simplifies every step of the workflow. Discover more at .

Kaili Smith

JobNimbus

+1 (855) 964-6287

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.